Cuyahoga County has had a second death from COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 24.
The first COVID-19 death in Cuyahoga County was confirmed March 21.
The 564 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio are the tip of the iceberg, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said during the March 24 press conference at the Ohio Statehouse on the coronavirus and the state's response.
The number of confirmed cases will continue to increase as test results come in, Acton said.
Ohio's response is focused on decreasing the spread and increasing capacity through emergency operations, including stopping elective surgeries, Acton said.
"What you're doing by stopping the spread is absolutely taking the pressure off our healthcare system, saving it for those of us who need it," Acton said, "you know the unexpected emergencies that we routinely have, and most importantly, for the cases we know to come.
The worst case scenario, if the state had done nothing, Acton said, "they're anticipating that there could be 6,000 new cases a day if we aren't all abiding by these things that we're doing. If you had 6,000 new cases a day, clearly that would quickly outpace our hospital capability. And that's why every move that you're doing is making all the difference."
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state does not have enough hospital capacity as it exists today and will be looking to use existing structures to increase capacity.
DeWine also spoke during the press conference about the economy, those who are unemployed and Ohioans who own small businesses.
"The truth is that protecting people and protecting the economy are not mutually exclusive. In fact, one depends on the other," DeWine said. "The fact is, we save our economy by first saving lives, and we have to do it in that order."
If we're going to get our economy back, we have to get through this and protect as many lives as we can, DeWine said.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted encouraged businesses to visit coronavirus.ohio.gov to read the stay-at-home order that went into effect at 11:59 p.m. March 23 to ensure they are in compliance.
Businesses do not need a letter or certification to show they're in compliance, Husted said, but they need a rationale about how the order applies to them.
Any business that is open must keep a safe environment for their employees, he said. Violations could cause an employee to get sick, and the virus could spread through the workforce.
The state is offering resources for businesses at coronavirus.ohio.gov/businesshelp, Husted said.
Ohio has 564 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 24. That's an increase of 122 confirmed cases and two deaths since March 23.
The reported deaths are in Cuyahoga (2), Erie (1), Franklin (2), Gallia (1), Lucas (1) and Stark (1) counties.
Ninety-one of the confirmed cases (16.1%) are healthcare workers.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 93 years old.
The state has had 145 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.
Ohio has confirmed COVID-19 cases in 49 counties:
- Ashland (1)
- Ashtabula (3)
- Belmont (2)
- Butler (18)
- Carroll (3)
- Champaign (1)
- Clark (2)
- Clermont (5)
- Clinton (1)
- Columbiana (3)
- Coshocton (3)
- Crawford (1)
- Cuyahoga (167)
- Darke (1)
- Defiance (2)
- Delaware (11)
- Erie (1)
- Fairfield (2)
- Franklin (75)
- Gallia (1)
- Geauga (5)
- Greene (3)
- Hamilton (38)
- Hancock (1)
- Highland (1)
- Huron (2)
- Knox (1)
- Lake (11)
- Licking (2)
- Logan (2)
- Lorain (30)
- Lucas (11)
- Madison (1)
- Mahoning (28)
- Marion (4)
- Medina (15)
- Miami (19)
- Montgomery (10)
- Portage (4)
- Richland (4)
- Sandusky (1)
- Stark (13)
- Summit (36)
- Trumbull (4)
- Tuscarawas (3)
- Union (2)
- Warren (7)
- Washington (1)
- Wood (2)
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.