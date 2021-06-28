The four-year criminal justice and police certification partnership was officially signed into effect by Notre Dame College President J. Michael Pressimone and Cuyahoga Community College and President Dr. Alex on May 18 at the Tri-C western campus in Parma.
Prior to the partnership, Notre Dame College already had a four-year criminal justice degree and Tri-C had its own Peace Officer Basic Training Academy. The combined program will use both existent programs to create the single most comprehensive Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission-certified police officer program.
The new partnership marks an increase in collaboration between the two colleges as well as an increase in investment in the Northeast Ohio public safety. The initiative will help students prepare for both day-to-day police duty and 21st-century policing issues.
To learn more about the program, contact admissions@ndc.edu or Nancy.nekoranec@tri-c.edu.