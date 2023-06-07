The National Endowment for the Arts announced its spring round of grant funding May 24, which includes $2,262,200 awarded to 32 arts organizations in Ohio.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support the work of our state and regional partners nationwide, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson said in a news release. “These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture, and design.”
As part of the NEA’s state and regional partnership grant program, the Ohio Arts Council received $1,325,500 for the federal fiscal year 2023.
“These grants recognize on the national level the strength and impact of Ohio’s arts and culture sector,” OAC Executive Director Donna S. Collins said in the release. “We thank the NEA for their fundamental support of the OAC, which for 14 consecutive years has earned one of the top three largest federal NEA grants for state arts agencies thanks to the quality of our work. We are proud that every federal dollar we receive is directly reinvested back into Ohio’s artistic communities.”
Out of the 32 recipients, a total of 13 Cleveland received awards:
• ChamberFest Cleveland: $15,000
• CityMusic Cleveland: $30,000
• Cleveland Classical Guitar Society, Inc.: $30,000
• Cleveland Festival of Art and Technology, Inc. (Ingenuity Cleveland): $75,000
• Cleveland Institute of Music: $15,000
• Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF): $30,000
• Cleveland Museum of Art: $40,000
• Front Exhibition Company: $40,000
• Greater Cleveland Urban Film Foundation: $20,000
• Les Délices: $15,000
• Literary Cleveland: $20,000
• Professional Flair, Inc. (The Dancing Wheels Company & School): $10,000
• SPACES: $20,000
For more information about the National Endowment for the Arts’ grant programs, visit arts.gov.