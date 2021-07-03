The National Education Association soundly defeated a measure that would have called on the U.S. to stop providing financial support to Israel’s military.
The measure that called on the U.S. “to stop arming and supporting Israel and Saudi Arabia” was defeated July 3 with just 23% of the 8,000 delegates at the NEA’s 2021 virtual assembly voting in favor.
The defeat was no surprise to Patrick Crabtree, chair of the NEA’s Jewish Affairs Caucus. Crabtree, who has served on the NEA’s board of directors but was not a delegate at this year’s assembly, had previously predicted the article would be defeated.
“Like I said, it went down in flames. It was overwhelmingly disapproved,” Crabtree told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Meanwhile, the NEA, which is the nation’s largest teacher’s union, tabled another pro-Palestinian measure until the next assembly in 2022. That measure would have implemented an education campaign for NEA members and members “about the history, culture, and struggles of Palestinians, including the detention and abuse of children in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”
However, Crabtree said that this was by no means the last time these measures will come up.
“You can bet both of these issues will brought up next year,” Crabtree said. “Every year they try to bring up something like this. This year it was a little more egregious than usual.”