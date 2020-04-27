Realtor Sharon Friedman said she has never seen anything affect the real estate market in quite the same way that COVID-19 appears to be.
The broker associate at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty in Moreland Hills is sending out updates nearly weekly to sellers and buyers about protocols – such as leaving closet doors ajar and providing hand sanitizer, tissues and booties – when showing homes.
“Our trade association has said even though we’re deemed essential, it is certainly not, and I quote not, business as usual,” she said. “Either people have undeniable fear … and (are) just kind of shutting down, which is understandable. And on the other hand, others … are confident and see these times as an opportunity based on interest rates, low inventory, and a good time to buy if they choose.”
She said most buyers appear to be “very serious.”
“At the same time, I’ve advised my sellers that most agents today don’t want to put themselves or their clients at risk unless someone is serious, or sincere,” she said.
Friedman, who has been in the real estate business for 40 years, has property listings in Cleveland’s eastern and southeastern suburbs.
She said none of her listings has come off the market out of fear. However, some potential sellers are waiting to list their properties.
“I leave it to them,” she said. “I can advise and guide and comfort as best as I can, but people themselves have to have a comfort level, whether it’s purchasing or selling.”
Friedman said she is doing her best to limit her physical contact and that virtual showings have become more common.
Open houses, both for real estate brokers and for the public, have dried up – except virtually.
As properties undergo contract, Friedman said, COVID-19 addenda are now being added in case of delays attributed to the virus.
Relocations, she said, are less frequent, with the medical community bucking that trend.
“You definitely see the showings have slowed across the board,” she said. “There are sales, but the activity has markedly slowed down.”
She said it is too early to tell what effect on selling price the pandemic will have.
“I had one offer come in on a listing of mine which was low,” she said. “And the other agent said, ‘Well, these people lost 30% in the market, meaning the stock market, which is terrible. A lot of people are in the same boat. On the other hand, money is cheap. Interest rates are low. So if they are able, they could borrow the difference.”
Homes in the $200,000 to $400,000 range that are in move-in condition are selling, she said, particularly in Beachwood, Orange and Solon.
In fact, in early April, one home in Beachwood sold above selling price in a four-way bidding war.
And for people considering selling their homes, Friedman said this may be an ideal time to prepare.
“The garden centers are open,” she said. “It’s a good time to just kind of do some sprucing to be ready to anticipate the pent-up demand when this opens up – when the COVID is hopefully behind us, G-d willing.”