Edward Jones financial adviser David B. Gottlieb has kept his office in Pepper Pike open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Gottlieb, Cleveland-based Edward Jones offices gave staff the option to work remotely or in their offices, depending on their comfort level. In his individual office, Gottlieb and his two assistants have been able to spread out. He has refrained from meeting clients in person, instead opting for Cisco Webex and Zoom meetings.
“Overall, business has been stable, it’s just a different way of doing business,” Gottlieb told the Cleveland Jewish News on Aug. 4. “Less face-to-face meetings with clients and spending more time adjusting to the online side of it.”
Gottlieb said financial advisers in his position have been forced to adapt in terms of getting information out and making sure clients are efficient with technology and able to use services.
“So it was a lot of educational stuff that we had to implement more than anything,” Gottlieb said.
He noted his older clients are “more tech savvy than people think,” but explained many simply prefer to communicate by telephone than teleconference.
“What I found was, a lot of people went on to the Zoom call, but didn’t want to put their picture on it,” Gottlieb said.
None of his employees was furloughed or laid off. The financial adviser of 30 years has spent 25 of them with Edward Jones.
He spoke of working through tragedies such as 9/11 and market downturns.
“This is definitely different and challenging in the sense that we’ve not seen anything like this where we (haven’t) been able to go meet clients face-to-face,” Gottlieb said. “We’ve had to totally transform because a lot of our business is still going out door knocking in communities.”
Gottlieb described the stock market as having been fascinating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He said there has been a disconnect between the stock market and the economy.
“It’s been strange to manage because you’ve got people losing jobs, you got things going on, but you got the stock market going up,” Gottlieb said. “So, it’s a rather strange time period in trying to manage expectations for clients and getting them to understand what’s really going on.”