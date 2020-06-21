As the first cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Ohio, Herbert Schoen was preparing to ramp up for his seasonal home improvement business.
“Right about the time that COVID fully blossomed generally coincided in perfect confluence with the beginning of my business season, and I was obviously very concerned,” said Schoen, who is president and owner of Garfield 1-2323, a Beachwood-based roofing, siding and window-replacement business.
While he could do roofing jobs, window replacements were considered nonessential under Ohio’s shutdown order, and that portion of his revenue stream was cut off.
To compensate for the loss, he requested and received both a Small Business Administration disaster loan and a Payment Protection Program loan for his five-person business.
“The stock market had plummeted over 20%,” he told the CJN. “And everybody was in kind of in a state of paralysis. My thinking at that time based on any past experience I’ve had certainly with any type of social crisis, political or military crisis to go with a financial wellbeing of the country in paralysis.”
In response to the pandemic, Schoen ramped up the use of virtual – rather than in-person – estimates, in which a drone photographs the house and an estimate is emailed.
Northeast Ohio’s cold spring, which included an early May snowfall, didn’t help either. Schoen said he waited a few weeks to launch his annual Google pay-per clip campaign.
Typically, that brings in a burst of business and then business tapers off, but this year the response has been constant, he said.
Schoen, a Beachwood resident and member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, said one factor might be people are simply at home more now.
“People’s spending habits have changed dramatically,” he said. “We’re not spending money on travel. We’re not spending money on meals and entertainment. And, in addition to that, a good number of us are getting a check in the mail from Uncle Sam. So, all those things together, and I don’t know which is the strongest contributor, have resulted in our business being busier now than it has been in 20 years.”
Schoen said he knows he’s not alone. His competitors, he said, are also flush with jobs.
“There’s no sob story here anymore,” he said. “It’s been a tremendous relief.”
This leaves Schoen, whose father, Leslie Schoen, bought the business from the original owner in 1973, with a wholly different problem: one of finding reliable labor to perform the work that is now in demand.
“Now my challenge is getting enough quality labor and getting their jobs built.”