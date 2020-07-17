Jeffrey Lehman of Hudson owns seven Great Clips franchises in Cleveland, Akron, Hudson, Liberty Township, Austintown, Canfield and Salem.
When Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced barber shops, hair dressers, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlors must close at the end of business March 18, Lehman said the most compassionate course of action was to lay off all employees with the exception of his general manager.
“Because of federal unemployment as well as state unemployment, they were making more not working than working,” Lehman said. “And we did continue to pay their health care coverage during that time.”
Once his locations reopened, he was able to bring back 67 employees.
“Every employee was offered their position back at the same wage and same number of hours as they enjoyed on March 18,” said Lehman, noting about seven chose not to return.
Lehman also created an additional 12 full-time positions.
“We now have to have receptionists, we call them hair traffic controllers,” he said. “That was not a traditional position in our company and in virtually all the Great Clips franchises.”
Lehman described the position of hair traffic controller as necessary to maintain and reduce the flow of traffic within his salons to abide by social distancing guidelines.
They also help with the additional cleaning that has become standard in this day and age. All employees are wearing masks and the number of services offered in the salons has been reduced.
“We’re actually just doing haircuts right now,” Lehman said. “We’re not doing shampoos and we’re not doing styles because those services require our clients to be in the salon for extended periods of time and they also involve more face-to-face time.”
Despite this, he said his salons have been very busy.
“But we also have to operate with fewer staff,” he noted. “Ordinarily, we would have every chair filled with a stylist and every client would be there and we’d have people in our waiting room, but we can’t do that and we can’t have a stylist in every station right now because we have to socially distance them.”