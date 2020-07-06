As other Northeast Ohio restaurants offer adjusted dine-in services, Hunan by the Falls in South Russell continues to only accept carry-out orders. Co-owner David Cameron said though the decision to not reopen the dining room was difficult, it was necessary to keep him, his staff and his customers safe and comfortable.
“Restaurant life under siege has been most challenging,” said Cameron, who attends Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood. “There is no dine-in service here, and probably won’t be for a while. You can’t reasonably be safe, no matter what kind of operation you’re running as there are too many loose ends to take care of. We’re not doing as well as we were with the dine-in service, and we would be doing better financially if we did offer a bit of dining room seating. But for me, it is just not going to work.”
Noting restaurant life is already “pretty crazy” to begin with, Cameron couldn’t decide in good faith if all of the work would be worth it to keep the dining room clean and safe for everyone.
“I recommended to my partners that we hold off until there is a vaccine,” he explained. “Do I like that? Of course not. But, it’s the smart and safe thing to do.”
With the help of partner and manager Aileen Chan and head chef Kenny Chau, carry-out life at Hunan by the Falls has hit its stride. For the employees working inside the restaurant to keep the orders flowing, Cameron said there have been copious training opportunities when it comes to cleaning counters, washing floors, sanitizing everything and being hygienic in the age of COVID-19.
“It’s a never-ending process, but we do it so we can all be safe, whether that is customers, staff or vendors,” he said. “On the business side, we’re most grateful. Our customers still enjoy our food, are knowledgeable about how and what to order, and forgive us in knowing any freshly prepared cuisine is always best enjoyed right from the kitchen.”
Of course, with a situation like the pandemic that is ever-evolving, there have been negative impacts.
“While we are holding our own at a reduced speed, we do regret that, except the two servers who now do carry-out work, there are servers not yet back with us,” Cameron said. “We look forward to the day when they too may rejoin our Hunan family. We have been holding our own and we’re still profitable, and people are still employed although their hours are less.”
With the end of the pandemic nowhere in sight, Cameron expressed the importance of kindness.
“It’s a tough time for many of us, individuals as well as small businesses,” he said. “We hope that during these difficult days, people can focus more on the really important issues in life and that we all try to be more kind, patient and helpful with one another. Hopefully, we’ll come out of this stronger and better.”