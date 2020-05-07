On March 27, Joe Paster, JB Dunn and Jack Madda were the three left in the men’s clothing store they opened almost 10 years ago in Moreland Hills.
Their 10 employees had all been laid off in an earlier meeting – one that Dunn painfully recalled had “a lot of tears” when saying goodbye to “family who’d been with us since we opened.”
There were no shoppers from the community with which J3 Clothing Company had worked so hard to form a lasting bond.
They’d tried to keep the store open through private appointments at the store or customers’ homes, but with Gov. Mike DeWine’s mandatory closure of all nonessential businesses, the three men knew they had to close the doors on their greatest love that day in March.
“I was scared, because we’re closing the store and there was a huge unknown as to when we might be able to open again,” said Paster, who celebrated his bar mitzvah at Temple Emanu El in Orange. “I was afraid for my family and all of our employees as well.”
The store’s closing came after the best opening year J3 had seen. It had also recently added 1,500 square feet to the store to house J3 Luxe, a “shop within a shop” specializing in Italian luxury brands Canali, Corneliani and Eleventy.
“We were very excited about what the spring/summer season was going to hold for us,” Paster said. “Our numbers were also great through mid-March until the talk started about the imminent shutdown. We knew we were going to have to shut down eventually – we just had no idea when.”
When the store’s closure did come, it hit J3 hard.
“It’s like somebody turned off the water,” Dunn said. “We had the faucet fully open; things were cruising along with a great staff that everybody loves, and then all of a sudden it got shut off.”
A few weeks into J3’s closure, the three owners realized they needed a virtual store to help the business. With a little outside help, J3 launched its retail website and the three started shipping items from the store.
“It’s in its infancy and evolving constantly,” Dunn said. “It’s given us a little bit of an ability to sell things while we’ve been shut down, and it’s going to be an important part of our business going forward.
“There are so many people in this community that know us. I think some of them really just out of courtesy bought some things from us online just because we haven’t been able to sell anything for the last six weeks.”
But despite the doors to their brick-and-mortar store staying locked for almost two months, Dunn and Paster never lost track of the key.
“We know we’re going to make it,” Dunn said. “We’re definitely an integral part of this community. When there’s a big wedding or bar mitzvah, I can’t tell you how many families come in. We are so fortunate to have multi-generational shoppers where we get the grandparents, the parents and the kids. It’s a great feeling for us when the fathers bring their sons.”
The store is currently available for private appointments as of May 4, but on May 12, Paster, Dunn and Madda will be back again – this time to open the doors to the public with modified hours and safety changes. Their entire staff will be back too, all of which were put back on the payroll April 20 due to the Paycheck Protection Program.
“It’s not like on Tuesday when we open, we’re going to open the doors and the flood gates are going to run open – it’s going to be a gradual thing,” Dunn said. “Because we’re such a personalized business, a lot of people have become our friends, and we haven’t seen our friends for six weeks.
“We had a guy reach out the other night and say, ‘When this is over, I’m just going to come in. I don’t need anything; I’m gonna just come in and buy something just to spend some time with you guys.’”