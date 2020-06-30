When nonessential businesses closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fish Furniture was one of them. Having to furlough 38 team members for eight weeks, owner Dan Geller was ready to get everyone back to work on May 16 – with some changes, of course.
“In a strange way, the furniture industry is benefiting from people not being able to travel, go on vacations and send kids to summer camp,” said Geller, 57 of Mayfield Heights. “That extra income families now have is letting them spend it on furniture, whether that is indoor or for patios. We were in a lull for a few months, but things are starting to get back to normal and it is catching.”
Now when customers arrive either the Mayfield Heights or North Olmsted location, Geller said there are custom-made Plexiglass shields, which can move and slide to adjust to the customer situation. Additionally, there are a number of sanitizing stations scattered across the 30,000-square-foot showrooms, as well as at all employee desks.
“One nice thing about our showrooms, since they are 30,000 square feet, it is not hard to socially distance,” said Geller, who attends B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. “The nature of this industry kind of lends itself to the practice of social distancing.”
There are also one-way directional arrows to direct customer traffic and all employees are required to wear a mask on the premises. Posted signs also encourage customers to wear masks while shopping. About 90% of current customers are masking up, but Geller said they have masks available for those who don’t have one.
One change he has observed is the behavior of customers, Geller said.
“When customers might have been prepared to shop at multiple stores to make a decision, customers are now more focused on completing a transaction instead of shopping around,” he said. “Many come into the store with the intention of making a purchase.”
Though the pandemic has changed the way his business looks, Fish Furniture is still the same at its core. Along with their in-sales and free at-home delivery with completely sealed pieces, May and June numbers are on the rise, Geller said.
“It’s not just that way for me, it’s for everyone in the furniture community here and across the United States,” he said. “Business has been great and we’re on our way to watch up with the two months we were closed. We’re a 95-year-old family business and we’re rock solid. Our employees are also so thankful to have their jobs back and be supported.”
Geller reiterated Fish Furniture is trying to operate its business as usual, except for the increased safety measures.
“After all of these adjustments, it’s business as usual,” he said. “We’re three generations here within a 95-year-old business. We’re rock solid and maintain our free, germ-free delivery. We’re COVID-19 safe and germ-free here, and we will be the same way when we come into your home.”