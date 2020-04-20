After celebrating its first anniversary in February, Luster, a gift boutique at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights, decided to temporarily close its physical space and move the business online.
Co-owned by Beachwood residents Tamar Brecher and Robin McCann, the decision to do business virtually wasn’t easy, but it was a necessary change.
“We closed before the governor announced that we had to be closed,” said Brecher, a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. “We followed a lot of businesses across the country and saw what was going on. I’m originally from New Rochelle, N.Y., where there was a huge outbreak and the National Guard had to come in. So, it hit me and we kind of went back and forth, finding it was the right move for the safety of ourselves and customers. We love our customers and wouldn’t ever want to put anyone in harm’s way.”
Though the decision to physically close made Brecher “upset,” online business has been healthy and steady. Anyone who wants to order from the boutique must do so by first reaching out on Instagram, Facebook, email or their website, lustergifts.com. Either Brecher or McCann will then find the item and either locally deliver or ship the product out.
“We’re busy because things take up more time now,” she explained. “Anyone order from us has to get in contact with us and we get several requests a day, whether it’s 8 a.m. or 10 at night. I feel like we’re more connected in that way. But, business has been good in the sense that we’re feeling the love and support from the community, from people who know us and from new people too. We’re getting orders from people I don’t even know. It’s just people who want Van Aken District to still be there when this is over.”
But of course, the business hasn’t been without struggles, especially when it comes to staffing.
“We had a couple of employees that are not working with us right this second, but they will come back when this is all over, so I guess the term is furloughed,” Brecher said. “We don’t want anyone coming into the space that is not Robin or myself as we’re quarantining in the same way. So for our safety and theirs, we are keeping it tight over here.”
Even as the pair continues to rely on each other to keep Luster alive, the business is also set on doing their part to support the community. Brecher said anyone who works on the front lines, so anyone deemed an essential worker, will receive 20% off their purchase through the boutique. Also, the boutique will be putting together care packages for those who want to send items to those on the front lines. Additionally, local doorstep delivery is free.
Though the end feels far away, Brecher said she finds herself trying to stay hopeful for both Luster and her community.
“Things might look different, especially in the beginning, like we might have to wear masks or maybe there is only going to be a certain amount of people allowed in (Van Aken Market Hall),” she said. “But, I’m hopeful. Many people are far worse, whose situations include not knowing when their next meal is or their situation is just so different. We just feel so lucky that we have this business, our families and homes. So, in the bigger picture, I think it is going to be OK.”
The store is at 3441 Tuttle Road in Shaker Heights.