Mar-Lou Shoes President Daniel Ungar still maintains the journal his late father, Henry “Bud” Ungar, started when Bud opened a shoe store in downtown Cleveland in February 1958.
Inside its worn pages are hand-scrawled notes of every day’s weather like the “Great Blizzard of 1978,” details about the business, current events like President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963 and 9/11, and family milestones like birthdays.
But no where in Bud’s handwriting will you read that Mar-Lou Shoes, the store named after Daniel Ungar’s mother, Marcia Lou Ungar, and now located in Lyndhurst, closed even for a day.
That first store closing entry dated, “March 17, 2020,” at the top of the page was penciled in by Daniel Ungar’s shaking hand.
“Shutting down the store was one of the most painful decisions I’ve ever made in my life,” said Ungar, a Moreland Hills resident who attends Solon Chabad in Solon. “I knew it had to be done, of course. It was painful, but necessary.”
Mar-Lou Shoes is now functioning as an online-only business, relying on purchases made from its website as profit and shipping purchased shoes and accessories packaged by Ungar and the director of marketing and communications from the store to customers for free.
“Even though our website is growing, relative to our (brick and mortar), it’s a fraction of our overall business,” Ungar said. “We can’t and never will be able to compete online with the big online retailers, like Zappos. Our expertise is fitting people in the store and having them walk out with a smile on their face – that’s our differentiating factor.”
Ungar also had no choice, but to let go 14 of his 16 employees, leaving just him, the director of marketing and communications and the bookkeeper.
“Letting my employees go was right up there with temporarily closing the store,” he said. “I have people that have been with me 30 years, 25 years, 15 years, 12 years, as well as some newish people that have only been hired in the last couple of years who I’ve been grooming to become more active. Now, all that’s been put on hold.”
Ungar said Mar-Lou Shoes is seeing its worst period of business the store has experienced. Bills are piling up for the building the Ungar family has owned for years.
“I’m sitting on literally thousands of brand new spring and summer shoes and sandals with no opportunity to sell them,” Ungar said. “March, April, May and June are prime time for sandals. We would have already sold many spring and summer shoes by now. Easter and Passover are big, big seasons for us, and now I can’t sell them.”
But despite dealing with Mar-Lou Shoes’ worst financial period, Ungar is finding the positives and refusing to let his parents’ legacy close.
“I’m working my ass off to make sure that I save a 62-year-old business,” he said. “I’m confident that even though social distancing is going to be in place, I’m sure for awhile, our model of giving a customer an experience and fitting them properly will always win. We’re good for another 60 years.”
To celebrate those keeping the store going, 500 top customers are getting a surprise check-in telephone call from Mar-Lou Shoes’ namesake, Marcia Lou Ungar, a resident of Wiggins Place, an assisted living community on Menorah Park’s campus in Beachwood.
While it’s still unknown when businesses will be able to open their doors again, Ungar knows one thing: he will inscribe “open” in that journal once again.
“The second Gov. DeWine gives the all clear, our plan is to open,” he said. “We have to play it by ear, because this is an unprecedented time in our history. I don’t know for sure how we’re going to navigate those waters, but I would guess that we are going to open up with limited hours and limited employees. The idea is to start slowly and bounce back slowly, but surely.”