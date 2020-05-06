The closure of bars and venues due to the pandemic put a damper on what was looking to be a promising season for live music, said Kathy Blackman, owner of The Grog Shop and B-Side Liquor Lounge in Cleveland Heights.
“March, April and May were three of the most promising looking months I had for quite some time as a business owner and I don’t say that very lightly,” she said. “I’ve been doing this for over 28 years and I had like seven sold-out shows in a row in March towards the end of the month and then another chunk of them in April and May. What looked on paper to be the greatest time ever four months ago turned a little sour for all of us.”
As the venues aren’t operating and the bar portion of the businesses are closed, Blackman said a majority of the staff has been laid off and have been applying for unemployment. Some employees have been tasked with managing the space, as well as rescheduling and postponing already booked shows and events.
“But now, all of that is up in the air as well,” Blackman said. “Originally, everything started rescheduling for late summer into September and October, but now the thought in the industry is that stuff is going to get pushed back into 2021. So, quite frankly, I’m not sure if I’ll be in business at all for the rest of the year. And if we are, it’s not going to be the same. We anticipate there is going to be a limited capacity. If that is less than 100 people, that not even a quarter of what we hold.”
To support her staff during these unprecedented times, Blackman said a GoFundMe was created as soon as they closed. But once other venues and businesses started closing, it didn’t feel right because so many other people were suffering financially as well. That was when local artist Jake Kelly, who painted the Grog Shop’s well-known mural near its bar, had an idea. Blackman said Kelly suggested redrawing the mural, which reads “This is a weird time to be alive, right? Yeah, totally,” as a poster and sell prints. Proceeds from the sales support Grog Shop and B-Side staff.
“It is a very iconic mural and it is ringing true today,” Blackman said. “We put the posters up online on March 20 and we got like 400 sales just that weekend. It was insane. Though it has slowed down, in total we’ve sold around 700. A lot of my staff got unemployment but not that much or they had to wait a long time. My new job is rolling posters. This would be great if we could continually do this, but it’s more like a bandaid. But at least it’s helping my staff directly.”
When the venue does eventually open, Blackman said staff is already brainstorming how they could make the live music experience safer. Some of these ideas include plexiglass shields on the bar, sanitizing stations and regular cleaning. Other options could include live-streamed events or outdoor shows that encourage social distancing.
“We just want to give people the sense of live music as well as the musicians who are looking for work because I employed a lot of musicians as well,” she noted. “I would love to see things get back to normal in some sense and have us all get out and enjoy live music together but I am not sure when that will happen.”