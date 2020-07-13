Northeast Ohio Medical University’s annual Giving Day, a 24-hour period that kicked off at noon June 23, and lasted through noon June 24, raised a total of $118,802 from 195 donors, according to a news release from the university.
The funds will be added to Northeast Ohio Medical University’s Blue Fund, the university’s annual campaign which helps make student scholarships, academic programs, research and student activities possible.
Giving Day was boosted by two corporate sponsors this year, Huntington Bank and CCG Automation. Several donors also stepped forward this year to match gifts including $25,000 from CCG Automation and a $10,000 match from Northeast Ohio Medical University President Dr. John T. Langell. Alumni board member Dr. Rajiv Lapasia encouraged alumni to participate this year by creating a $5,000 match for all Northeast Ohio Medical University alumni.
“We are so appreciative of the donors who participated in Giving Day, which helps NEOMED to continue to produce leaders in the health care industry in our local communities, and all throughout the U.S.,” said Brian Wagner, chair of the Northeast Ohio Medical University Foundation and president of CCG Automation in the release.
As part of its total funds raised, the Blue Fund directed $100,000 toward the COVID-19 pandemic to help provide relief for students and community members. The funds may be used to replenish personal protective equipment that the university donated to local health agencies, to support students with financial emergencies and to provide free meals for members of the community.