The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District posted a public notice at 5 p.m. Aug. 8 that water quality at Edgewater Beach in Cleveland is not safe to swim, and won’t be at least until Aug. 10 when new water quality test results become available.
In the statement posted to Twitter, a combined sewer overflow event occurred at approximately 11:55 a.m. Aug. 8, which discharged a combination of sewage and storm water into Lake Erie during a heavy rain event, exceeding the 25-year capacity of the sewer system. The overflow mixture of sewage and debris lasted about 10 minutes, causing about 285,000 gallons of combined sewage to go into Lake Erie.
“Visitors, particularly children, the elderly and those in ill health, are advised to avoid contact with the water and woody debris,” the Twitter statement read.
According to Fox 8, district representative Jenn Elting said the lake is normally tested for E. coli levels once a day to help predict whether water is safe to swim in, but in these circumstances, testings will be done twice a day. Test results take 24 hours to come in, so the district uses a predictive model when it comes to determining water quality and safety, which is why the advisory is still in effect Monday, Aug. 9.
This storm caused the 12th overflow event in the last five years. In 2020, the Edgewater outfall discharged four times, with the last event occurring on Oct. 21.
As a result of recent work, upgrades to the Northwest Interceptor will likely reduce the volume and frequency of Edgewater discharges that typically could occur during and up to a 25-year storm event, which equals 3.16 inches of rain in a six-hour period. Based on historical data, that occurs every 25 years, according to the Twitter statement.