After about a year of working with landscape architecture firm STIMSON and engaging the community, the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is close to completing the pre-design phase of its Doan Brook Restoration project and will host two public engagement meetings.
First approved by Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights city councils in November 2021, the $28.3 million project includes removing Horseshoe Lake Dam, restoring Doan Brook to its naturalized state and rebuilding the Lower Shaker Lake Dam. The cost of the project is covered by NEORSD through its regional stormwater management program.
Jennifer Elting, spokesperson for NEORSD, said the pre-design phase included a lot of data gathering and analyzing the area to determine where to put the confluence for the best stormwater management, as well as looking at possible park amenities. To engage the community in the process, she said a survey was conducted with more than 800 respondents and pop up events, walking tours, virtual meetings and in-person public engagement sessions have been held.
“We invited people to come out to the Shaker Heights Public Library where some people spent in excess of two hours with us actually designing the park space themselves,” she said, adding that they were given a budget and looked at the placement of the confluence, moving sediment and different amenities.
While the sewer district will cover the costs for things like moving sediment and restoring and maintaining the stream, other park amenities like bird watching benches and playgrounds will need to be covered by the communities.
As the pre-design phase wraps up, likely in late June or early July, NEORSD will hold a virtual meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 15 and an open house at the Heights Libraries Lee Road branch from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 18 before the design phase begins. To register for the virtual meeting, visit bit.ly/3p88XfY.
The plan has received push back from some residents and groups like Friends of Horseshoe Lake, which issued demand letters to the cities to cease any and all activities being performed to remove Horseshoe Lake or its dam and address the lease agreement for the lake to make necessary repairs to the dam and lake.
Working with engineering firm TRC, FOHSL put together a Horseshoe Lake Restoration Plan to which NEORSD responded with an eight-page letter addressing each claim in the plan and restating its commitment to restoring Doan Brook to its natural state.
While NEORSD had originally considered a plan to restore the dam, Elting said due to the condition that is no longer feasible. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has classified the dam as a class 1 dam due to what lies downstream and the risk of loss of life and property damage if the dam were to fail.
“We are not in opposition to the dam itself being replaced, but we cannot use regional stormwater management program dollars to fund that because it just does not meet the criteria of our program,” she said.