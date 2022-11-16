Stephen H. Hoffman hopes that Benjamin Netanyahu will be a “magician.”
Hoffman, chairman of the board of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation in Cleveland, was in Jerusalem for a visit to the foundation’s programs in Israel, told the Cleveland Jewish News that he hopes Netanyahu “will be able to placate his coalition partners without destroying the relationships with the American Jewish community, and that he won’t be forced to put people who in the past articulated an extremist agenda visa vis Israel’s Arab citizens, Bedouin citizens and others in charge of entities.”
Hoffman said he hopes Netanyahu takes a long view, adding he hopes the incoming prime minister “will keep his eye on the kind of Israel he wants to be the prime minister of and leave a legacy for rather than expediency to pull this coalition together.”
Hoffman added a cautionary note to those who might be quick to judge Netanyahu and his policies.
“I wouldn’t react immediately to whatever he does. It’s a long way between what they announced they’re going to do and how they actually do it,” he said, adding that the details can make a difference.
Debbie Goldsmith, a former University Heights woman who lives in the West Bank, said she is worried about the coalition that Netanyahu will rely on.
Goldsmith is more concerned with Netanyahu’s allies, particularly the Religious Zionists, such as Itamar Ben-Gvir, who reportedly had a photograph of Baruch Goldstein hanging in his house until a couple years ago. In 1994, Goldstein killed 29 Palestinian worshipers and injured 125 in Hebron.
“Ben-Gvir, who up until recently was really seen as a radicalist, has been normalized,” she told the CJN, adding she is concerned about what Ben-Gvir’s tactics and interests will do to Israeli security. “That’s not somebody who I want representing me.”
According to unofficial final results, Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies captured 64 seats in Israel’s 120-seat Knesset in the Nov. 1 election – the nation’s fifth in four years.
His opponents in the outgoing coalition, led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid, won 51 seats, with the remainder held by a small unaffiliated Arab faction. Lapid conceded Nov. 3.
Netanyahu still has to conduct negotiations with his partners, but is expected to form a coalition in the coming weeks.
Goldsmith, who is the executive director of Aardvark Israel, a gap-year and study abroad program for international students in Israel, said she felt life in Israel when Netanyahu was prime minister in the past was actually quite good.
Still, “I personally feel like the results of this election are taking us backwards,” she said, adding she was struck by a Facebook post that summed up the situation Israel now finds itself in. It read, “Jewish identity has won over Israeli identity in this election.”
“It’s not going to be a coalition that represents a broad sector spectrum of Israeli society,” she said. “And that’s unfortunate for me.”
Michael Siegal, the immediata past chair of The Jewish Agency for Israel who serves on the board and was in Israel just after the election, gave a more measured appraisal.
“The reality is we have to respect the democratic election,” Siegal told the CJN. “At this point, he hasn’t put a government together. We don’t know what the ministers will be. And I think people need to lower the temperature a bit until we see how this develops.”
He said the reaction in Israel to the elections varied with the audience, with those in Tel Aviv disappointed, but the taxi driver and the store worker were pleased. He said the center and center-left did not run an effective campaign.
“So they have a certain period of time to put the government together,” said Siegal, a Beachwood resident. “You don’t know what ministries are going to go to which parties. But clearly, I mean, Bibi will get enough mandates from the right we believe, but you never know. It’s still politics.”
Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a Middle East negotiator in Democratic and Republican administrations, put the situation in stronger terms.
“This government is unprecedented and truly extraordinary given the fact that the third largest party in the Knesset is composed of three smaller parties, and a combined sensibility and set of prejudices that are anti-democratic, supremacist, homophobic, and frankly racist,” Miller told the CJN, adding that there have been individuals in the Knesset who espouse such beliefs, but never a majority. He said, “Israel just is undergoing what I would call an extraordinarily incredible transfer of power.”
Miller, who grew up in Shaker Heights, said the Religious Zionist bloc has an agenda pertaining to the Israeli Supreme Court, “which is to abolish the oversight mechanism that the Supreme Court has to review Knesset legislation.
“I think the biggest change, potential threat, was one that was engineered by the prime minister himself,” Miller said, adding that Netanyahu did it solely to “secure legislation that will, at a minimum, cancel, defer or postpone his trial.”
Netanyahu is facing corruption charges.
“This was an existential issue for him,” Miller said. “And, sadly, I think you now have this unprecedented situation with the mainstreaming of some of the most extreme radical views represented by this new coalition.”
The party has promised to enact changes to Israeli law that could halt Netanyahu’s corruption trial and make the charges disappear, The Associated Press reported. Along with other nationalist allies, they also want to weaken the independence of the judiciary and concentrate more power in the hands of lawmakers, AP reported. Netanyahu says the trial is a witch hunt against him orchestrated by a hostile media and a biased judicial system.
Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, was ousted in 2021 after 12 consecutive years in power by an ideologically-diverse coalition. The coalition collapsed in the spring over infighting.
As to the relations with the United States, Miller said President Joe Biden and Netanyahu have known each other for years and will not pursue confrontational paths as they both address domestic issues, but, “It won’t take long before they’re annoying the hell out of one another.”
On Nov. 7, Biden called Netanyahu to congratulate him. The offices of both men confirmed the telephone call and released statements acknowledging the strong ties between the countries.
Ori Yehudai, the Saul and Sonia Schottenstein Chair in Israel Studies and an associate professor of history at The Ohio State University in Columbus, told the CJN that the outcome of the election might have been different if some parties had run on joint lists, rather than separate ones.
“The rise of the radical right could be seen as evidence of the inability to maintain the occupation of the Palestinians while holding the democratic values in Israel proper,” he said. “The rise of forces advocating Jewish supremacy raises questions about the viability of the definition of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.”
He said, “It’s not shocking, because it’s not entirely new, but there’s more reason to be worried,” adding there has been a gradual normalization of extremist views. He and that some parties in the anti-Netanyahu bloc are also right wing, but not as radical as those in the Netanyahu bloc.
He said issues regarding Palestinians, and Arabs in Israel were moved to the sidelines as the parties debated whether to back Netanyahu.
“Another important outcome of the election was the decline, almost collapse, of the Zionist left,” Yehudai said, noting that decline started with the collapse of the Oslo Accords in 2000. “It could also be a reflection of their inability to offer a new political vision.”
Ultimately, Yehudai said he is concerned about the unmitigated influence of the extreme right, which could have international consequences for Israel and even more about the status of minorities in Israel. Yehudai’s hope, he said, is that this government will not last for long.
Yehudai was born in Kibbutz Shamir in the north of Israel. He earned his bachelor of arts degree at Tel Aviv University and his Ph.D. at the University of Chicago. He has lived out of Israel since 2006.
“It’s hard for me to be optimistic,” he said, adding he hopes the election results will galvanize the left “and would especially bring about cooperation between Jews and Arabs.”
The American Jewish Committee, whose leader Ted Deutch, spent part of his adulthood in Cleveland, issued a statement, after the elections.
“Israel is a vibrant democracy that includes and represents tremendous diversity of thought, belief, ethnicity, and faith. AJC’s advocacy will continue to strengthen Israel’s security and place in the world, enhance the deep bond between Israel and diaspora Jewry, and be centered on the shared values that unite Israel, the United States, and our democratic allies,” the statement reads.
“For AJC, and for many Jews in America, Israel, and around the world, past statements of some potential members of the governing coalition raise serious concerns about issues we prioritize: pluralism, inclusion, and increased opportunities for peace and normalization. Regardless of the composition of any governing coalition, we will continue to work with those in the Israeli government and in Israeli society who are committed to advancing democracy, inclusion, and peace, and to combating efforts to undermine these values.”