Netflix is shooting an adaptation of the 1985 Don DeLillo novel “White Noise” at Severance Town Center in Cleveland Heights.
The movie, whose title is not being released, is directed by Noah Baumbach, and starring Baumbach’s partner, Greta Gerwig, along with Adam Driver.
The film is also being filmed in other Ohio locations, including Wellington in Lorain County, Netflix’ local publicist, Krista Sonnhalter, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 12.
She said she could not reveal how long the filming and production will be at the location in the former Walmart location and in other nearby previously empty spaces on the Mayfield Road side of the complex.
On July 8, there were dozens of tractor-trailers on site along with large tents erected. Signs read, “Crew Parking” and “no public entrance in the area of the filming.
Brian Anderson, business development manager for the city of Cleveland Heights, told the CJN the crew is expected to be on location “into the fall.”