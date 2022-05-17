The Jewish Federation of Cleveland has launched a new, state-of-the-art website, accessjewishcleveland.org, for its Access Jewish Cleveland program, ACCESS, according to a news release.
Created in 2012 with funding from the Mt. Sinai Health Foundation through the Centennial Fund, Access Jewish Cleveland is a free service that provides a single point of contact to virtually everything Jewish in Cleveland, including education and synagogue options; fitness and recreational opportunities; Jewish life resources; and upcoming local events.
ACCESS also provides personalized and confidential assistance for individuals and families in need of emotional and psychological counseling; financial assistance; employment support; in-home care and food delivery; and more. Additionally, the ACCESS website is home to a comprehensive cemetery database.
“Over the years, ACCESS has helped thousands of Jewish Clevelanders find the information or help they needed,” Peter Meisel, chair of Federation’s community planning committee, said in the release. “We have so many options and resources to support the Jewish community. We needed to upgrade the website for Access Jewish Cleveland to keep pace with the growth in services we have seen and provide users with the highest-quality online experience no matter what device they are using. This new site is further evidence of our commitment to serving all of Cleveland’s Jewish community in the best way possible.”
The new website – which is now mobile friendly – offers visitors a streamlined, modern design; improved functionality; and easy access to essential information.
For more information, call 216-292-4636.