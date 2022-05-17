President Joe Biden is in Buffalo, New York, to show solidarity with the community after a white supremacist targeted Black people at a supermarket and left 10 people dead. He condemned what he called the “poison” of white supremacy and said the nation must “reject the lie” of the so-called replacement theory espoused by the shooter. That's the baseless contention that white people are being intentiionally replaced by people of color. It's another manifestation of the bigotry Biden vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction that drove him to run.