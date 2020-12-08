A new app developed by founder and CEO Ben Zlotnick offers contact-less ordering for snow removal, lawn care and landscaping services.
Eden is a mobile- and web-based ordering platform, according to a news release.
Zlotnick said in the release he assisted hundreds of front-line medical professionals who used the app during last week’s snowstorm.
“As COVID-19 continues to spike in Northeast Ohio, it is important for residents to have contact-less options when it comes to services,” Zlotnick said in the release. “It is even more imperative to provide a quick and easy way for our medical professionals to dig out of the snow. Eden does just that.”
The app also allows users to pay electronically as well, reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 through cash payments.
The app is available on Google Play.