TreeHouse Toys & Play, a playground meets toy store concept, opened Jan. 10 at 7715 Marketplace Drive in Bainbridge Township at the Marketplace at Four Corners shopping center.
Inspired by the learn-through-play trends permeating the early childhood education space, Shaker Heights resident Yana Katsevich Rosca saw how her sons, 10-year-old Aidan and 5-year-old Ari, responded to their Montessori-style curriculum at The Lillian and Betty Ratner Montessori School in Pepper Pike and decided to create the store with the help of her husband, Alan.
“There are a lot of fun places around, not only in Cleveland either,” Rosca, who recently quit her job of 10 years at Case Western Reserve University’s research administration and technology transfer office to create TreeHouse, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We haven’t found anything like this, though. We wanted something different - where you have fun but are also learning at the same time. Both of our boys go to the Ratner School and we love it there. It was that combination that gave us a push towards creating TreeHouse.”
Geared towards children ages 1 through 7, TreeHouse is nearly 3,000-square-feet and includes a train table, a sensory table, play kitchen, workbenches, doll houses, a tea set table, maker spaces, an arts and crafts area and a giant grizzly bear for children to climb. At the center of the space is a tree house. Toys are mostly made from natural materials, primarily wood, with age-appropriate features to teach and develop new skills.
A first-generation American of Jewish descent, Rosca’s family immigrated to Cleveland from Russia in 1994 when she was 11 years old. Pulling from that experience and venturing into her first business, Rosca said the children who come to the store aren’t the only ones learning.
“It’s my first venture into owning a business, though my husband Alan has owned businesses,” she said. “When he first moved to America, he had a couple of businesses and now he’s an attorney in a practice with a partner. But for me, it was a first. I was always someone who just kind of had a job, which I did enjoy and like. Now, this is a place where I am learning alongside the kids who come here.”
That learning component is what excites her most about TreeHouse, Rosca said, adding it’s much easier to curate stock because children are almost like product testers.
“I see the kids playing with the toys, and I see the toys they love, and there are also toys they aren’t crazy about,” she said. “Kids are the testers - we see what they like, give insight to parents and the community, and then cater to the kids’ tastes. This way, if parents decide to buy something, they know their kid will like it.”
But overall, the best part about running TreeHouse is the magic of it, Rosca said.
“Visitors should be prepared to visit a magical place,” she said. “We always hear kids saying it is the best day ever when they visit, or that they want to live here. It’s so cute and warms my heart to hear that. That is what we’re trying to create for kids and their parents.”
Even though it’s their first location, Rosca said she hopes to grow as the years go by.
“This is our first one, and essentially is our test to see if people love and enjoy it,” she said. “If they do, we want to open more locations. People always come in and ask if we’re a franchise. Not yet, but hopefully. We thought this area could be a good start for us.”
TreeHouse Toys & Play is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $11.99 for children ages 1 and older, with a discount for siblings. Children under age 1 get in free, as well as adults. There is no time limit for visits.
To learn more, visit treehousefun.com.