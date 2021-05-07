Camp Hikon for yeshiva boys is being established this summer, with a girls’ division being planned.
According to a news release, the camp has a few goals, specifically operating as a camp that teaches children how to survive and thrive in the coming “new normal” in combination with a Torah program.
“Yeshivos are practiced in teaching our youth the skills they would use in settled society,” the release said. “But, it’s blindingly obvious that the coming years will see the emergence of a society that’s anything but settled.”
Campers will learn food preparation, preservation and storage; natural building and premaculture design; and emotional resilience amid adversity.
The camp will have two divisions – junior high school for ages 8 to 12 and high school for ages 13 to 18. Three three-week sessions are available: June 28 to July 19, July 19 to Aug. 9, and Aug. 9 to Aug. 30. Tuition is $3,300 per session with an $800 deposit due by May 19. There are a limited number of partial tuition waivers available.
The camp is also seeking counselors for all divisions, as well as a director for the proposed girl division.
For more information on Camp Hikon, visit hikon.org or call 347-764-8313.