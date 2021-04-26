Ohio has had 1,065,705 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 26.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,396 from April 25, staying below the state's 21-day average of 1,846. It's the ninth straight day the number of new reported cases has been below the state's 21-day average.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 19,122 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported April 23; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 12,277,499. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 3.5%, with a seven-day moving average of 3.3%, according to April 24 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 55,813 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,733 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 1,238 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 352 are in the ICU, and 209 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,009,639 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 109,249 of the cases, 6,516 hospitalizations and 2,084 deaths.
A total of 4,581,652 Ohioans (39.20% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,547,432 Ohioans (30.35%) completed the vaccination process as of April 26.
U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot late April 23, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot. Gov. Mike DeWine announced later that night that vaccine providers in Ohio can resume use of the J&J vaccine.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.