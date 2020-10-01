edwins too, a new fine dining concept by EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute and Brandon Chrostowski, will fill the space left by Doug Katz’ fire food & drink in Shaker Square. The restaurant plans to open in November.
For a six-month engagement, edwins too will be open from Fridays to Sundays, serving three-, five- and seven-course prix fixed menus with vegan options available. On a monthly basis, a chef-in-residence will add to the menu. Friday and Saturday dinner will have availability for two dinner seatings, with Saturday and Sunday brunch and Sunday evening service. Weekday private dining may be booked for lunch and dinner events, and reservations are required for all guests.
“edwins too allows our students, graduates and Management Fellows to elevate their crafts, and showcase the healing power of food, while delivering on the EDWINS promise to strengthen, support and enrich the community,” Brandon E. Chrostowski, CEO, president and founder of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, said in a news release. “When the space across the way became available, we had to take the chance to create something extraordinary.”
The concept will also operate with proper social distancing protocols and seating capacity orders in line with local and state guidelines. Routine disinfecting of high-touch surfaces and deep cleaning protocols will also be in place, as well as an iWave Air Purifier and a MERV filter, according to the release. MERV stands for minimum efficiency reporting valve, and is a measurement scale that reports the effectiveness of air filters.
Chrostowski added, “We realize, all across the country, and especially right here in Cleveland, our friends and families are faced with adversity. In these less than ideal times, however, we’re here, and we are doubling down on the EDWINS mission. This is our solution and our greater calling right now.”
fire food & drink closed in August after 20 years of service.
edwins too will be at 13220 Shaker Square in Cleveland.