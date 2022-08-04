The Friendship Circle of Cleveland will create continuity by adding vocational training and social connection for adults with disabilities, the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry will have a new home, and Greater Cleveland might get a new kosher cafe, after Friendship Circle purchased properties for a new campus in South Euclid.
The properties, two houses and a vacant lot at the corner of South Green Road and Acacia Drive, were purchased for $452,000 through a U.S. Marshal’s Service sale, which was finalized July 28. The sale was related to a civil forfeiture case involving Eyton Senders, who is an owner of Tibor’s Kosher Meats in University Heights.
Rabbi Yossi Marozov, who is the executive director of the Friendship Circle in Pepper Pike, is also the rabbi at Semach Sedek Synagogue in South Euclid, where the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry is based and now operating from its building and two trailers. The food pantry is a few houses from where the new campus will be located.
The Pepper Pike campus which serves 230 families – its most ever – will remain in place, Marozov said.
For years, there has been talk of finding a new home for the kosher food pantry, which served just under 6,000 people in July through drop-offs at low-income and senior housing and through community drive-thru pickups, according to pantry director Tamara Witkes.
The pantry’s space is “totally inadequate,” said Muriel Weber, co-chair of the pantry.
She said since she became involved five years ago, the need has increased.
“We’re sitting there with trailers that we believe will not be a permanent solution,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 2, adding that economic indicators, such as increasing gas prices and inflation, will likely propel need in the future.
Pantry Director Devorah Alevsky said in a news release, “We are thrilled that after so many years in a tiny, cramped location, we will finally be able to build a new home that will enable us to operate more efficiently, expand our services, and integrate the special needs community into the work we do. Now, more than ever, the need is so great.”
The two organizations will continue to operate independently, while leveraging resources and programming to expand their respective services.
Marozov, who is Alevsky’s son-in-law, said he envisions offering adult programming for people who now age out of Friendship Circle at age 22. He said he hopes there will be opportunities for the adults to both volunteer at the food pantry and to receive vocational training at the new campus, as well as to continue friendships they developed as children and teens with one another, and with teen volunteers who are now also adults.
The kosher cafe and drive-thru Marozov envisions as part of that vocational training might serve as a feeder to restaurants and retail on Cedar Road, he said. Additional vocational training in other areas is also part of the vision.
The houses at 2110 S. Green Road and 2104 S. Green Road will be demolished to make room for the new campus that would house the pantry, vocational training center, social center, and kosher cafe and drive-through, he said. With the vacant lot, the space is just under 1 acre.
He said a consortium of supporters contributed funds to purchase the parcels, who will be “cornerstones of this new project.”
As to Semach Sedek, Marozov said the synagogue will remain at 2004 S. Green Road.
He said the organization is in the process of hiring and “ramping up capacity greater than we’ve ever had in the past.”
Ron Kluchin Architects of Beachwood is beginning to work on preliminary design for the South Euclid campus, and is working on a four- to six-month timetable to complete drawings, Marozov said.
He said he does not know how much the project will cost, but hopes to begin construction in 2023.
Marozov said that the idea for the purchase and project came to him as he was reading about the forfeiture sale of the properties in the Cleveland Jewish News during Chanukah last year.
“I see this property up for sale,” Marozov said. “And I’m thinking to myself, Friendship Circle needs to service the children who have grown up. What a great place for a hub right at the corner of Cedar and Green for social and vocational opportunities. And as it happens, the kosher food pantry, which is only four doors north of that location, is bursting at the seams. And there’s no real place to build there. We’re landlocked there, it’s such a tight space. And it just hit me that this would be a great way to leverage resources where the kosher food pantry can grow through more volunteers and more space, and Friendship Circle can grow to create continuity for the people we serve. And to me, it was a wow, flash of insight.”
He credited the Lubavitcher Rebbe, the late Menachem Mendel Schneerson, for a vision of transforming every challenge into an opportunity to bring more light to the world.
Even prior to establishing the new campus, Marozov said he hopes adults who have been served by the Friendship Circle can begin volunteering at the pantry.
Vocational training and its exact format will be driven by the Friendship Circle’s parent community, Marozov said.
“Friendship Circle needs to continue to provide social connections for our families,” he said of the mission. “Our goal is to have these high school teenagers who returned back to Cleveland continue to engage their special friends for life and create meaningful friendships for life.”