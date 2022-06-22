When Henry Kissinger quipped, “Israel has no foreign policy, just domestic politics,” he might have been prescient.
As Israel heads into its fifth election cycle in three years following the announcement that Naftali Bennett will step down as prime minister, former Clevelander Aaron David Miller referred to that famous quotation of the former U.S. Secretary of State.
Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment, served as a State Department Middle East analyst, adviser and negotiator in Democratic and Republican administrations for more than two decades.
Both Miller and Doron Kalir, clinical professor of law at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law who runs the college’s appellate law clinic and who has argued before the Israeli Supreme Court, said Benjamin Netanyahu will likely not be barred from running for prime minister – and he will be a formidable candidate – despite the fact that he is now embroiled in a criminal corruption trial. Kalir said the first polls came out June 21 showing Netanyahu with a strong lead.
The Israeli Supreme Court previously ruled unanimously that a prime minister who had been indicted is free to run, Kalir said, in direct reference to Netanyahu.
Kalir told the Cleveland Jewish News June 20 that while Netanyahu has many opponents who will “race” to be first to petition the Israeli Supreme Court on the question, “I think the Supreme Court again will say, ‘The decision is for the Israeli people, not for us.’”
Bennett’s decision to resign stemmed from eroding support for his government.
He timed his announcement so that a vote on the law governing Israeli citizens in the West Bank and occupied territories would continue under the interim government, Kalir said.
The Associated Press reported June 21 that Israel’s outgoing coalition government would fast-track a bill to dissolve the parliament. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will become acting prime minister until a new government is formed in the aftermath of elections, which are expected to be held in October, according to the Associated Press.
With a caretaker government in place, the Israel Whole Law, or the Apartheid Law, as it is known on the left, will remain in place rather than face a sunset of June 30 or an uncertain outcome through a vote in the Knesset.
“Some will say that Bennett didn’t pay enough attention to what’s happening politically,” Miller told the CJN June 20. “His own party essentially has now imploded, and it’s more than likely that he will probably, over time gracefully find a way to ... retire from Israeli politics, at least this time around.”
Bennett heads the Yamina party, which translates to turn right.
Both Miller and Kalir said that Lapid, who heads the Yesh Atid party, which translates to Israel’s future, will have an advantage in the next election.
“He’s launching his re-election campaign from the best place possible,” Kalir said.
Of Lapid, Miller said, “He has a sort of charisma, that probably Bennett doesn’t,” adding that Lapid’s agreement to take on the role of prime minister in the event that Bennett’s government failed bodes well for him.
“Benjamin Netanyahu is by far the smartest savviest, I would argue, most single-minded and instrumental politician in Israel today,” Miller said. “He commands the support of the largest and most coherent Israeli political party today. And his coalition – which consists largely of the two Haredi parties, and two from the right – is loyal and coherent.”
Kalir acknowledged Netanyahu’s fervently loyal base but also said, “He’s the most polarizing figure in Israel.”
Lapid’s base of seven to nine parties, Miller said, means he “will have a very difficult time.”
As to the United States and its relationship with Israel, Miller said, “The U.S.-Israel relationship, unfortunately, sadly, has become hostage to conditions of polarization, that now has created a high degree of dysfunction in our political system.”
Miller cautioned against speculating.
“I would be very careful and cautious about making predictions about where all this is going and who’s going to come out on top,” Miller said. “There are all kinds of permutations and implications, and … as the Brits would say, it’s early days.”