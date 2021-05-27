The Cleveland area is now home to another Jewish funeral home, as Cleveland Jewish Funerals in Warrensville Heights is open to the public and starts tours the week of June 6.
The funeral home at 26801 Miles Road will provide all Jewish burial services through an internal network and it has its own chapel.
Its services will match all Jewish denominations’ funeral needs, and staff will go to homes of families unable to visit the funeral home to make arrangements, said Zane Belyea, Jewish Funerals co-owner and community relations head. The chapel features a livestream system and livestreams can also be done at the grave site.
Cleveland Jewish Funerals is privately owned by Jewish Funerals, which the company says has remained completely Jewish owned and operated since its start in 2001.
The company also owns two Jewish funeral homes in Dallas and Houston. Its Cleveland location will be its first outside the Lone Star state.
Of the many reasons Jewish Funerals decided to enter the area is the connections its Jewish owners and investors have to Cleveland, Belyea said.
“We know that Cleveland is a community that has a large Jewish population and, quite honestly, really one main funeral home that’s serving the community,” Belyea told the Cleveland Jewish News May 25. “It’s good for the community to have more than one choice.”
Its location bordering Warrensville Heights, Orange and Solon is a strategic move the company followed to be close and open to all Jews, Belyea said, adding, the funeral home will work with all local synagogues and temples.
“Berkowitz is in Cleveland Heights for a mainly Orthodox population, but out here, we could cater to everyone, easily,” said David Pearl, a Beachwood resident and Cleveland Jewish Funerals community liaison, who is a member of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood. “A lot of the Reform and Conservative temples are out here, and two of the major cemeteries that get used a lot are six and seven minutes away. It’s very convenient for people.”
The funeral home will be managed by Deanna Clingerman, serving as the funeral home’s location manager and funeral director. Pearl, a lifelong Clevelander, will handle the majority of its public relations and help families make pre-arrangements.
Belyea said breaking into the local Jewish funeral industry largely dominated by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights will not be a simple task, but he’s ready for the challenge.
“We just feel that the population is large enough to where there really needs to be multiple options for families in order for services to continue to be taken care of successfully,” Belyea said. “It won’t be easy. We will have to prove ourselves, and we intend to do that one family at a time.”
Shapiro Funeral Services in Orange also handles Jewish funerals.
Starting June 6, Cleveland Jewish Funerals will invite hospice organizations and clergy to take tours to see the facility, even though all of the home’s furniture won’t be delivered until mid-June.
“The general public can call Pearl today to meet with him and see the location,” Belyea said. “We’re excited about providing high quality services at a low cost to the Cleveland community.”
Cleveland Jewish Funerals’ website is under construction and is expected to be live soon.