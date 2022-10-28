As one of the organizations revitalizing Cleveland’s MidTown neighborhood, the Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network, or MAGNET, opened its new headquarters with remarks from national, state and local leaders to welcome the center.
MAGNET celebrated the opening with a VIP ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 27, and a community open house Oct. 28. The new headquarters, the Manufacturing Innovation, Technology & Job Center at 1800 E. 63rd St., is now in a 53,000-square-foot facility at the location of the former Margaret A. Ireland Elementary School at E. 63rd Street and Chester Avenue.
Remarks at the opening ranged from community partners to national leaders, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland. From MAGNET were the president and CEO Ethan Karp; board chair Stephen Lovass; and vice president of engagement Leah Epstein. From Northeast Ohio, presidents and CEOs Christopher Mapes of Lincoln Electric, Ronn Richard of the Cleveland Foundation, and Kirsten Ellenbogen of Great Lakes Science Center were present, as well as Autumn Russell, Cleveland Career Consortium executive director, and Eric Gordon, Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO.
From local and state government, in attendance were: Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish; Jeff Epstein on behalf of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb; Cleveland councilwoman Stephanie Howse, and Michael Kahoe on behalf of Gov. Mike DeWine.
Sen. Brown introduced Yellen and spoke about the 2022 federal CHIPS and Science Act and the importance of Ohio in leading manufacturing.
“With this new space, MAGNET is helping to incubate this next generation of innovators,” Yellen said. “It’s also exposing thousands of students to good paying manufacturing jobs that our economy has created. I’m glad to be in Ohio, and I think it’s a fitting place to discuss our administration’s efforts to strengthen the American economy and the manufacturing sector.”
She noted inventors and innovators from Ohio from the Wright brothers to Thomas Edison, while discussing the Biden administration’s economic plan.
MAGNET’S headquarters were previously located at E. 25th Street and Payne Avenue. It purchased the former elementary school two years ago and began construction last year.
“Doing this work is a labor of love for the city, for the economic driver – manufacturing – of our city and the region, and for people,” Karp told the Cleveland Jewish News at the opening. “People who will have a better life because they got a career that gave them real wages. That’s something I’m proud of.”
He discussed three ways the center will impact the community: through having a nice space and playground to increase community pride, by serving the community with job experience, and by raising awareness of the importance of manufacturing in the local economy.
Hundreds of companies, nonprofits, government and community groups and educators came together to build the center, which will help create 30,000 jobs and boost the regional economy by $40 billion by 2032, according to a news release.
During an Oct. 24 tour of MidTown through MidTown Cleveland Inc., Leah Epstein told the CJN that MAGNET wanted the new location to be visible and open to the public “to understand that manufacturing is alive and well and really thriving. And on the other side, we’re really in the community and thinking about how this is our future workforce.”
The job center features classrooms, an event space, a designated wing for student groups, a manufacturing space for startups and a redesigned STEM-themed playground to provide resources to support and strengthen the workforce of the future.
Partnering with CMSD and the Science Center, Epstein said MAGNET aims to bring 3,000 students to the job center every year to learn about careers in manufacturing. It aims to help fill the 10,000 to 12,000 open manufacturing positions throughout Northeast Ohio.
“Manufacturing is responsible for about 50% of the region’s economy,” she told the tour. “One out of every four jobs is a manufacturing job, but then it creates many more jobs itself.”
The MidTown tour was led by Ashley Shaw, MidTown’s new executive director, who started in the role after former director Jeff Epstein joined Mayor Bibb’s cabinet as chief of integrated development for the city of Cleveland.
Jeff Epstein spoke about MAGNET’s role in the revitalization of MidTown at the center’s opening.
“I also saw firsthand from my prior role at Midtown how important this is in this particular neighborhood as we think about the change in the Midtown-Hough neighborhoods with Dave’s Market across the street, University Hospitals, the Cleveland Foundation, the new MidTown Collaboration Center, the efforts on E. 66th Street, the new library,” he said. “This is really a model collectively for how we transform neighborhoods and transform cities.”
With the tour beginning outside MidTown’s offices at The Agora Theater, Shaw discussed an adaptive reuse project happening to convert office space into residential apartments – the first of four residential projects highlighted. She also discussed the 70th Towers which began construction on Sept. 8, the Foundry Loft which completed its phase one in September and is now leasing, and the Allen Estates which aims to provide up to 237 housing units near League Park and the new Cleveland Public Library Hough Branch. The Hough Branch is set to open Nov. 12.
The tour stopped outside the new Cleveland Foundation headquarters which is close to completing construction on the first of a series of buildings to create a public campus and to have its first floor open to the public. It will sit directly across the street from the new MidTown Collaboration Center, and not far from MAGNET headquarters. The last stop of the tour was to Minute Men Staffing which expanded its headquarters on Carnegie Avenue.