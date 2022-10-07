Rabbi Carnie Shalom Rose of St. Louis will become CEO of the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, effective Jan. 16, 2023.
Rose is retiring from his position at Congregation B’nai Amoona in St. Louis after Yom Kippur.
“He’s made a tremendous impact over the 18 years he’s been at the synagogue,” Jeff Singer, president of B’nai Amoona, told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 3. “He has really brought us a sense of energy and community when he first arrived, and he re-energized the congregation.”
Singer highlighted the Rose family’s generosity in giving their time and their involvement to the Conservative synagogue. Rabbi Carnie Shalom Rose’s father, Rabbi Neal Rose, serves as senior rabbinic scholar at B’nai Amoona.
Neil Tramer, board chair of the Mandel JCC, wrote to JCC members Sept. 29 to announce Rose as the next CEO.
“Carnie has a strong background in community service, leadership and education, and most recently served as the senior rabbi at Congregation B’nai Amoona in St. Louis, Missouri during the past 18 years,” he wrote. “We are looking forward to welcoming Carnie and his family to our community and sharing more about him in the coming weeks.”
Singer described Rose as a community-based, intelligent and a spiritual leader both from the bimah and in his personal relationship with congregants.
“He really has a good pulse of what’s occurring within our congregation, and he’s been very innovative in terms of making sure that we stay at the cusp of Conservative Judaism,” Singer said. “I think to the J in Cleveland, not knowing it very well, I think he’ll bring a level of energy and excitement. I think he’ll bring a lot of creativity.”
The announcement of Rose’s departure from the synagogue was shared with congregants in a Sept. 23 email. Singer said many congregants were “shocked” upon learning the news, but are also happy for the great opportunity now open to him.
“I think most people, when you have a rabbi that you’re very close with, anytime you kind of feel like you lose your senior rabbi, that you’re losing a member of your family,” he said. “Especially through the multitude of lifecycle events that he’s participated in over the past 18 years.”
Singer said Rose is good friends with the current CEO of the St. Louis JCC and may bring some of those ideas to Cleveland to enhance membership and the overall Jewish community.
“I think it will be interesting ... to take a pulpit rabbi and put him into the CEO role (at) the JCC, and see how much of an impact he can make,” Singer said. “I think he’s going to be missed at B’nai Amoona. We all wish him well and his family.”
Rick Zakalik became the interim CEO of the Mandel JCC Sept. 6. Zakalik was the executive director of the JCC of Greater Buffalo from October 2010 to November 2020. He replaced Michael Hyman, who had planned to retire in June after 19 years as president and CEO of the Mandel JCC, but stayed on until Zakalik came aboard as the search for his successor continued.
Next week: The CJN talks with Mandel Jewish Community Center leadership and Rabbi Carnie Shalom Rose about his upcoming transition as he becomes CEO of The J in January, 2023.