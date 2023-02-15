As Rabbi Carnie Rose takes on his new CEO role, the Mandel Jewish Community Center gears up for its 75th anniversary and a return to community life following the COVID-19 pandemic.
As he took over Jan. 16, much of his first 3½ weeks on the job have been spent learning the ropes and the people – of who Rose said have warmly welcomed him – and he expressed his excitement for collaboration and seeing people return to “full participation in the life of community” after the pandemic kept many away.
“I’m also excited by the partnerships that exist out there,” Rose told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 14. “I’m by nature a collaborative person and I’m excited about working together with the various communities with which we intersect, so that we can expand our, not the footprint so much in the physical sense because we have wonderful space already, but really the footprint of our impact in the community.”
Rose recognized the milestone of the center celebrating its 75th anniversary alongside the 75th anniversary of the state of Israel and said there will be many programs to look forward to in celebration, including a special gathering in the works for Sept. 13, marking the day the J was incorporated.
“I think it’s going to be a very exciting program that we’re beginning to put together, but it’s wonderful to have at this time of both maturation, on the one hand, and renewal all at the same time,” he said. “And I love that interplay between being an institution that’s been here, a fixture in the community, but also looking to reinvent ourselves as we move forward.”
Rose took over from Michael Hyman, who retired after 19 years as president and CEO, and looks to emulate the qualities of “honesty, integrity and creativity” that Hyman brought to the Beachwood center, while beginning to innovate in his own way.
“I’m a student of Clayton Christiansen, who came up with the notion of disruptive innovation, and I want to begin to innovate,” he said. “I think it’s really important for us to constantly be on the growing edge, the cutting edge, the leading edge to work on the ways in which the community builds itself, improves on itself and is willing to promote itself. So, I’m really excited by the fact that I’ve been given the opportunity to take the reins and enough freedom to get to think in new ways about what it is that we are doing here.”
Rose previously spoke to the CJN about the disruptive innovation of him taking on this CEO role as a senior rabbi of 18 years at Congregation B’nai Amoona in Creve Coeur, Mo., in the Greater St. Louis area.
As he begins to settle into this new role, he once again referred to this disruptive innovation of moving with his family to Beachwood. Rose, 55, and his wife, Paulie, have four children in college, with one in medical school, two at Washington University in St. Louis and his youngest at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
“I talk about disruptive innovation,” Rose said. “This is a big disruption, but it’s about innovation, creativity and hopefully making an impact in a way that’s beyond the scope of what I could have done in only the synagogue environment in St. Louis.”
As a former rabbi of a large synagogue spanning 33 acres, he said there is not a consequential difference between his former and new role, just the size and scope as the J offers more lines of business through its 42 acre main campus and 350 acres at Camp Wise in Claridon Township.
“First of all, ‘rabbi’ means ‘teacher’ – that’s what the word means,” Rose said. “But it’s also communal leader, and so being a visionary for this institution, helping to cast and create a vision for the future is very, very exciting.”
While he takes on this new leadership role, he is also becoming a student as he joins the second cohort of Leading Edge’s Leading Executives, where he looks forward to meeting others and having an experienced mentor assigned to him.
“I’m going to enjoy just being a student a little bit,” Rose said. “For me, that’s the way in which we progress in life. You know, in Hebrew we call a person who’s a scholar a ‘talmid chakham’ which literally means a ‘wise student,’ or a person who’s wise enough to constantly be a student. So, I’m very much looking forward to the Leading Edge program.”