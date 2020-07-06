Engage! Cleveland, a community engagement organization focused on attracting, engaging and retaining talent to the region, announced the addition of three new members to its board of directors.
The three new members joining Engage! Cleveland’s board of directors, include the following: Crystal Bryant, director of Cuyahoga County Office of Reentry; Jennifer Cohen, senior vice president of leadership development at Ratliff & Taylor; and David Saltzman, owner/operator of Dave’s Markets
“It’s an absolute pleasure to welcome these three distinguished Cleveland leaders to Engage! Cleveland’s board of directors,” said board chair of Engage! Cleveland Gary Shamis in a news release. “Their vast experience across sectors and fields as well as their dedication to our community will help our organization continue advancing its mission of attracting, engaging and retaining young talent to Greater Cleveland.”
The organization also welcomed 43 young professionals to its leadership council, Engage! Cleveland’s associate board. According to the release, Leadership Council members will provide a young professional voice to advocate for the young professional community in Cleveland and promote a positive experience for this demographic.
“Engage! Cleveland has a small but mighty team that relies on the time, energy and commitment of our incredible board and leadership council to engage Greater Cleveland’s thriving young professional and business community,” said Engage! Cleveland President Ashley Basile Oeken in the release. “The fresh perspectives and passion our new board and council members bring will be essential in helping us showcase Cleveland as a premier location for young professionals to live, work and get involved civically as we implement a number of new initiatives in 2020 and beyond, such as our ‘Discover Cleveland’ integrated marketing campaign and ‘Discover the CLE’ virtual event series.”
The new council members serve as both employer member representatives and community representatives and include the following individuals:
- Leen Ajlouni, North Coast Ventures
- Jason Anson, The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland
- Seth Balkanyi, Brookfield Properties
- Jennifer Bensi, Accela
- Joseph Bianchini, Cuyahoga Community College
- Mindy Bower, Oswald Companies
- Kanesha Boyd, The Gardens of McGregor
- Aly Brine, Aly Brine Coaching, LLC
- Alessandra Crish, American Lung Association
- Kelsey Elling, Cleveland Clinic
- Erin Feigel, CardinalCommerce
- Yaasmance (Yaz) George-Shepard, University Hospitals
- Rachel Ippolito, Jones Day
- Corey James, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Josh Jenkins, Huntington Bank
- Jen Johns, Cleveland Clinic
- DeSarice Jones, Amazon
- Brianna Kabdebo, Huntington National Bank
- Josh Landis, The Cleveland Orchestra
- Leora Lanzola, Cleveland Museum of Art
- Paul Lederer, GIE Media
- Paul Marnecheck, Greater Cleveland Partnership
- Kate Masetta-Alvarez, United States Department of Justice
- Jennifer McCall, Corporate College, a division of Cuyahoga Community College
- Maggie McNamara, Transtar Industries
- Melanie Myers, Oswald Companies
- Chris Nierstheimer, The NRP Group
- Sonya Nudel, Park Place Technologies
- Felisha Payne, Taylor Oswald
- Megan Qua, Aerotek
- Alyssa Register, Swagelok
- Malory Sanchez, Nestlé
- Amanda Santa, The Siegfred Group
- Susannah Shelley, Nestlé
- Laquodra Simmons, Cuyahoga Community College
- Demetri Sintsirmas, Ohio Supreme Court
- Scott Skinner, The NRP Group
- Sharonica Smedley, Drips
- Amber Snyder, Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation
- Sierra Symsick, Huntington National Bank
- Tracy Taylor, Boyd Watterson Asset Management
- Caitlin Wilson, The MetroHealth System
- Piper Youtzy, Rosenberg Advertising
Publisher’s note: Gary Shamis is a past board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.