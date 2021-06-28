New officers and board members were installed at National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland’s annual meeting June 8 via Zoom due to COVID-19. They will serve from July 1 through June 30, 2022.
Named to the executive committee as officers were: Laura Kuntz of Shaker Heights and Dana Trau of Moreland Hills, co-presidents elect; Cyndy Fellenbaum of Pepper Pike and Wendie Forman of Pepper Pike, co-vice president advocacy and social justice; Janice Hirshon of Cleveland, vice president community service; Roberta Herman of Shaker Heights, vice president program and education; Marcy Schwartz, Moreland Hills, vice president membership; Beth Milstein of Chagrin Falls, co-vice president retail operations; and Jean Heflich of Beachwood, recording secretary.
Appointed to the board were: Cindy Glazer of Orange, Cheryl Miller of Orange, Debbie Rosenthal of Orange and Heather Schlang of Moreland Hills.
Named to the board were: Hazel Brown of Beachwood, Dana Darvin of Beachwood, Ronna Kaplan of Cleveland, Lisa Cynamon Mayers of Beachwood and Char Rapoport Nance of Mayfield Heights.
Michele Kaminsky of Beachwood is the president.