Playmakers Youth Theatre at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood will present two spring performances after nearly two years without live shows because of the COVID-19 pandemic. High school students will put on “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in April, while kindergarten through ninth graders will perform “Seussical” in May.

Director Emma Miller, who was hired in March 2020, said she is enthusiastic about both shows and believes “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will push the cast to become better performers.

“It feels like an amazing reintroduction to performing live for these teens who have the appetite to tackle something that’s really challenging and rewarding and exciting,” Miller said.

She said the creativity and lesson behind “Seussical” are what will attract young audiences to the production. The message of the musical that every person is valuable falls in line with the mission of Playmakers, she said.

Miller grew up in Shaker Heights and is a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. She started performing with Playmakers at age 7, where she made lifelong friends and memories, she said. For instance, her Playmakers friends from different religious backgrounds would come together for Shabbat dinner at one of their houses.

“It was the kind of emblematic experience which shows that no matter our background, we have come to love each other and be in this community together,” Miller said.

Another favorite memory was when she was part of the Playmakers production of “Hair” in high school. In between the matinee and evening performances, the cast sang songs from the show fully costumed at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst while a crowd gathered and asked where they could find tickets. She also enjoyed the various 24-hour theater experiences called Playmakers PM.

“Those overnights are also so representative to me of what Playmakers is,” Miller said. “It’s like laughing and crying and having this hilarious, wonderful, enriching, amazing time with your favorite people.”

Miller attended Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, where she earned a degree in drama with a focus in directing and trained at the National Theater Institute in Waterford, Conn. Since then, she has run a professional theater company and worked as a theater educator. Currently, she has dual residency in New York City and Cleveland.

Her choice to return to Playmakers as director came from her appreciation of the group.

“I credit who I am as a human being and as a theater educator and artist to Playmakers and to performing arts camp,” Miller said. “The opportunity to give that kind of life-altering experience that shaped me back to the next generation felt incredibly important to me and really compelling.”

Sheri Gross, who is the interim arts critic for the Cleveland Jewish News, directed Playmakers for 21 years before Rachel Zake took over. Miller is the third director in the organization’s history. She started during the production of the musical “Frozen” just before everything shut down and became virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miller was a Playmakers participant under Gross and worked closely with her as an assistant director through high school and during camp summers, she said.

“She is a mentor and dear friend,” Miller said.

She said her main goal for this group is to keep the children engaged with live theater. She plans to connect students to working professionals and offer classes to improve technique.

Theater can teach children valuable life lessons like teamwork and build their self-esteem, she said. This is why Playmakers deemphasizes the casting process so there are no small roles.

“We make sure that every child feels like they have a moment to shine in the spotlight,” Miller said. “So, I think kids should come for that opportunity.”

Madisyn Woodring is a freelance writer.