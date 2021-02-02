Allan Licht thinks everyone could use some healing.
Licht, a local music producer, vocal coach and owner of ABL Records, Allan Bradley Music and Lichtenfeld Music, all in Mayfield Heights, released “Hatikvah (Tikvah for the World)” on Jan. 22, a new rendition of Israel’s national anthem using local vocal students and musicians.
“Everything that has been going on in the world has affected all of us, without a doubt,” Licht said. “With ‘hatikvah,’ meaning ‘hope,’ we then added ‘tikvah for the world,’ meaning ‘hope for the world.’ It is kind of like a ‘We Are The World’ release for Jews, but is meant to reach everyone.”
Starting the project last summer, Licht said the process took about five months from casting and recording to mixing and release. What started as just a keyboard track he laid down himself, Licht added bass and then moved onto the singers. All of the accompanying music, besides the violin which was recorded by Mira Atwah, was tracked by Licht. His co-producer, Chris Ebbert, mixed the project.
“Each singer tracked one at a time, both because of the pandemic and that it is hard to get everyone in one place at one time,” he said. “I didn’t know what part I wanted everyone to do, so I had each singer sing the entire part five times. Every session took four to five hours, where we added a bit more each time. Then we assembled the best parts of the vocals. It is hard to imagine how involved it was.”
Recording locally and using local musicians was a choice of Licht’s, even if he didn’t realize it fully at the time, he said.
“I work with these singers every day so these are people I know in the community and they’re very talented young people,” he said. “I think for me being a Clevelander and using all of my students, I think it’ll resonate with Clevelanders. Being able to use some of the people who are prominent in our community, I think using these (local students) is very special. The fact that it is a Cleveland project makes it special for the locals, of course, but I do think that other communities worldwide will still be able to appreciate this.”
Using young adults was another key decision, Licht said.
“I could’ve used adults, but the oldest musician on this recording is 21,” he said. “I have professionals that I work with frequently, but I didn’t choose to go that route for a reason. I wanted it to be young people that are sharing hope and optimism through this song, through music.”
Thinking back to the recording process, Licht said it all fell into place when he began cutting the vocals and mixing.
“When you’re in the studio building a song, it’s like you’re having a child,” he said. “It’s about watching it grow and becoming what it is meant to be. I don’t come in with a clear idea of where a song starts and where it ends, and I allow it to become what it needs to be. I don’t stop until it needs to stop.”
As people listen to the song, Licht hopes for one thing – that they feel “elevated” and inspired to be kinder in a world where it is not always easy.
“I want people to understand that we’re all important, every single one of us,” he said. “My biggest hope is that it just elevates the listener to be a better person. And maybe it also will enlighten their spiritual awareness, whatever that means for them.”