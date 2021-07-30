Cuyahoga County Public Library will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Richmond Heights branch inside the new Richmond Heights High School from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 14.
The public celebration will include a ceremonial ribbon cutting, guest speakers, limited edition commemorative library cards, pop Culture CLE gourmet ice pops, and T-shirt screen printing and other family-friendly activities.
Expected to attend the opening are CCPL Executive Director Tracy Strobel, Richmond Heights Mayor David Roche, Richmond Local Schools Superintendent Renee Willis, Cuyahoga County District 11 Councilwoman Sunny Simon, District 8 state Rep. Kent Smith and library board of trustees.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Richmond Heights Local Schools and Superintendent Dr. Renee Willis on this project and look forward to serving the student body and the public from the new building,” Strobel said in a news release. “Although it is connected to the school, the new Richmond Heights branch has its own entrance, dedicated parking and will be open seven days a week like our other branches. It will also offer public computer stations, meeting rooms and a great selection of materials for all county residents to use and enjoy.”
There will also be fine forgiveness with the library system waiving library fines and fees for customers who visit the new branch between Aug. 14 and Aug. 21.
The new branch replaces an existing branch located at 5235 Wilson Mills Road, which will be closed Aug.1 through Aug. 13 as library staff prepare to move to the new location. While the branch is closed, the book drop will remain available for returns.
Jamie Insul is the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern.