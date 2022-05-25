Pinecrest announced May 25 that children ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or under the supervision of an adult ages 25 or older after 4 p.m.
According to a news release, the new requirement aligns with its effort with the Orange Village Police Department to ensure a “friendly atmosphere” in the mixed-use development.
The announcement follows an incident May 14 where at least six neighboring police departments were called to assist the Orange police department for up to two hours as roaming groups of minors criss-crossed the development, with all entrance gates locked shortly after 11 p.m. A similar event happened in June 2021 where a flash mob of an estimated 800 to 1,000 minors were dispersed from the development using sirens, pepper spray balls and K-9s. Sixteen law enforcement agencies were called to break up that situation.
“However, unsupervised juveniles from throughout the region who use Pinecrest as a hangout disregard Pinecrest security rules and code of conduct policy, and in some instances, disregard the law,” the release states.
A new Pinecrest concierge security service will greet all visitors at the north and south roundabouts beginning at 4 p.m. daily. Children ages 17 and under unaccompanied by an eligible adult will be unable to enter the property. Unaccompanied minors are required to exit Pinecrest by 4 p.m. Additionally, the release reminded all guests that Silverspot Cinema is an 18 and older venue at all times.
Pinecrest security worked with Orange police and neighboring police departments to develop the program, and will serve as partners to administer the program.
“Whether you’re visiting, working or living at Pinecrest, we take our responsibility to deliver a safe, first-class experience very seriously,” Rob Clarke, Pinecrest general manager, said in the release. “Pinecrest has a zero-tolerance safety policy. We deeply appreciate the assistance of Orange Village Police and area law enforcement agencies in assuring that Pinecrest is a welcoming and safe place for everyone.”
Pinecrest was developed and is managed by Fairmount Properties.