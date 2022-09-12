Mary Sullivan, who was to become the Solon Chamber of Commerce president and CEO on Sept. 6, rescinded her acceptance, according to board chair Tim Jackson.
In an email to chamber members and friends Sept. 9, she wrote that “an incredible opportunity was presented to her and we wish her the best.”
Sullivan wrote in the email, “Unexpectedly, I’ve had some major changes in the last 20 hours, and I will need to rescind my acceptance of the position. I received an offer for a position that more clearly aligns with my goals today and in the future. I had applied and interviewed for this position back in June ... and thought the opportunity had passed me by.”
Sullivan was to replace Tom Bennett, who served as president and CEO for five years and is leaving for a career change. Bennett had agreed to stay on until Sept. 30 and now will help in a consultative role from October to December, Jackson wrote.