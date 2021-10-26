Two developers, Keystate Homes and Glimcher Capital Group, are preparing to break ground on a project that will bring 42 townhomes to Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood on lots behind the former St. Luke’s Medical Center.
Expected to cost a little more than $10 million and to be completed in phases, construction is expected to start in December. First will come the model home and the rest will follow in the spring, according to developers Andrew Gotlieb, business development director at Keystate Homes in Pepper Pike and Bedford Heights, and Danny Glimcher, managing principal at Glimcher Capital Group in Westport, Conn.
The development, which is near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East 112th Street, is poised to offer new homes in an area without much new development compared to comparable neighborhoods, Gotlieb told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 22. Before the 2008 recession, he said the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood was trending upwards, but “was lagging afterward.”
“We were watching this site for years to see what we could do, a neighborhood that has a lot of potentials, a lot of bones and structure to it,” said Gotlieb, adding they’re working with the owner of the site, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress. “I think there needs to be more housing opportunity on the east side. A lot of (development) has been focused in Ohio City, Tremont and the Detroit Shoreway (area). Seeing that this site had a lot of the same cornerstones to it, we felt it was the right time to jump on it and move the neighborhood forward like the rest of them.”
Glimcher, who grew up in Columbus, said another factor in the site selection had to do with an unsustainable housing market that is affecting the country. He said he’s known Gotlieb since he was 8 years old.
“Eighteen months ago, we started taking a hard look at housing, and saw it was becoming unsustainable,” he told the CJN. “No one can afford housing, especially homeownership. We wanted to do this in a way where we could offer high-quality products that were environmentally built and would last a long time – all at a price that was accessible.”
The homes, which will feature three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a roof patio, standing seam metal roofs and siding, and the option to add solar panels. One of the bedrooms and bathrooms are on the main floor, allowing for aging in place or disabled residents, Glimcher said. With all of that, he added the homes end up being “net-zero homes.”
“Someone can walk into these homes, with very little or zero money down and own their home for $800-plus a month,” he said. “We spent a lot of time on the design, capitalizing on one of the greatest assets of the site – the hilltop. The garage rooftop decks all overlap with these amazing views. The siding and roofs have 50-year warranties.”
After going through over 1,000 potential sites before landing on St. Luke’s, the pair said they knew they wanted to do something in a big way – much bigger than the Lego sets Glimcher used to help Gotlieb build growing up.
“We wanted to find a way to break the disconnect between people’s desire to own a house and their ability to do so,” Glimcher said. “There are public programs for affordable housing, but that just gets slightly cheaper rent. That doesn’t break the cycle – that doesn’t build wealth. Our thought process is that anyone who buys one of these homes will walk in on day one with equity. And if you have equity, suddenly your next generation can go to college. And things like that are liberating from a generational wealth perspective.”
And these homes won’t just benefit singular families, Gotlieb said. New homes lead to refreshed housing stock, higher property values and revitalized business districts.
“This is a conversation that a lot of people in Cleveland have been trying to have for a long time,” he said. “I think this product really cracks the code. This is an answer to workforce housing, building equity in neighborhoods, rising property values. This is the product.”
Both developers expressed excitement in working with a longtime friend and colleague, but more so are looking forward to the first family that moves in.
“This is a culmination of a lot of work,” Glimcher said. “We’ve done a lot of research to come up with this project, making it very thoughtful. So, more than just getting started, I’m looking forward to watching that first-person move in. That’s going to be a special day.”
Gotlieb said, “Having this vision of doing these homes, and the opportunity to do it together and making it together is something I love.”