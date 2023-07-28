In 2021, 42% of U.S. high school students felt persistently sad or hopeless and nearly 29% experienced poor mental health, reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance Data Summary and Trends Report comparing 2011 to 2021.
Over 10 years, the percentage of students across all ethnic groups who felt persistently sad or hopeless increased along with nearly all indicators of poor mental health, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors, stated the report.
“I have been on the sidelines and in the trenches with my own kids watching this epidemic of compromised mental health in our youth,” Jamie Cole, founder, creator and nutrition coach of Empowerment, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Cole, an Orange resident, was ready to help teens take hold of their mental health, thus Empowerment, a six-week program to teach teens healthy life skills, was created.
Meeting twice a week, the program employs three coaches and is built around three founding aspects: nutrition, fitness and electronic health.
“The Empowerment program educates, engages and thus empowers kids in three critical areas of their health and wellness: physical fitness, nutrition and electronics media health,” Cole, a congregant of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood, said. “We want kids to feel their best so they can be their best. And we know this can happen if they are physically active, making healthy food choices and engaging with and without electronics in a thoughtful manner.”
William Hardy, Empowerment’s physical fitness coach and lead trainer at Xtreme Compound in Mayfield Heights, walks teens ages 13 to 16 through an hourlong cardio fitness class on Mondays and an hourlong weight training class on Wednesdays.
“We want to show kids that fitness can really be fun,” said Cole, who has been teaching fitness classes since she was 15. “We want them to feel awesome after they take the super high energy class Will teaches. His workouts are a blast and they offer great exposure to what fitness can be.”
Stephanie Sava, Empowerment’s media health coach, is a licensed clinical professional counselor with over 15 years of experience. On Mondays, Sava guides teens through a curriculum-based workshop to teach them how to communicate outside of technology and social media and help them form a healthy relationship with electronics.
Lastly, Cole, a registered nutritionist who recently created a wellness program for Heinen’s called Fx, serves as the nutrition coach, teaching teens the importance of understanding hunger and hydration and serving samples of healthy swaps for sugary snacks.
“The whole premise is to help kids understand that you don’t have to be hungry to be healthy and what you feed your body has a huge impact on how you feel both mentally and physically,” Cole said.
Cole believes a multidisciplinary approach to a healthy lifestyle will allow teens to thrive both mentally and physically.
“All of it works together to put us in the right mind space to thrive,” Cole said.
Cole said inspiration for the program came partly from seeing her own teens, now 22 and 25, struggle with their mental health. She recalled having to take them “back-to-basics” to “build their tool kit.”
“There was a significant turning point for one of my children when they were struggling in their teens that encompassed these three components of physical fitness, sound nutrition and the modification of electronic use,” Cole said, adding she has been intent ever since to develop a comparable program for kids locally as she has seen firsthand the effectiveness of this
“back-to-the-basics” approach.
Empowerment will meet for six weeks on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. beginning Oct. 11 at Xtreme Compound at 1594 Golden Gate Blvd. in Mayfield Heights. The program will accept 12 teens ages 13 through 16 with a parent’s consent.