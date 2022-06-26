When retiring Vitamix CEO Jodi Berg moved into the role of executive adviser on May 31, incoming CEO Steve Laserson had already been speaking with staff and company stakeholders about what he could do to lead the Olmsted Falls-based company into its next era as its first non-family member CEO.
Berg, who began working for Vitamix in 1997, had been president and CEO since 2009. She will fully retire Sept. 30.
Laserson, who lives in Beachwood, came to the company in April 2020 as chief commercial officer. He told the Cleveland Jewish News on June 9 that, in retrospect, the past two years at the company have felt like it was leading to this moment.
“It’s an incredible honor and really humbling to be entrusted with this responsibility,” said Laserson, who is a member of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood and B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. “I do feel like even though I’ve only been here for two years, and I was hired during COVID-19, I feel well-engrained in the fabric of the company.”
Coming in to accept his employment offer as chief commercial officer the same day Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shut down schools statewide, Laserson said helping the company get to where it is now was a “breathtaking experience.” Meeting employees virtually, tackling issues in a hybrid work environment and being both “agile and creative” in navigating company challenges was “invigorating, if not occasionally exhausting,” he said.
“That sort of created a supercharged bonding experience that happened in what proved to be an accelerated path,” Laserson said. “Then what became apparent after a few months was that we were going to be able to do the hard work and that we would thrive through the pandemic. It was clear that we were going to get through this and come out together and better.”
Those successful efforts is what prepared Berg for her retirement, she said in a statement from the company when announcing her retirement in February.
“The timing is right for Vitamix and for me personally,” Berg said in a statement. “The company is in a very strong financial position and poised for its next century of strategic growth.”
A couple of weeks into his role as CEO, which he took on officially the day Berg transitioned to executive adviser, Laserson said his preparation over the last few months ensured he had time to reflect on his goals for company. First on his list is to continue listening and learning from employees on all levels, he said. Since March, he’s been meeting with small, cross-functional groups of employees to hear what they love about Vitamix, their challenges and hopes and questions they may have.
“In parallel to that, priority No. 2 is that it is time for us to write our next three-to-five year strategic plan,” he said. “We’ve been at that for a couple of months now and it’ll take us a few more months to put that in place. It’s about setting the course for our next few years.”
Being the first non-family CEO in the company’s 101-year history is an honor not lost on him, Laserson said.
Founded by the Barnard family in 1921, he said having this opportunity as the company is embarking on its second century is “symbolic.”
“It is time for us to step back and talk strategically about where we can take Vitamix,” he said. “What I want to do is balance the fresh perspective with all of the knowledge from people already in the company. We have a lot of people working here that have been here for 10 years or more. So, I’m certainly not coming in as the new guy to change everything. That is why I’m listening and learning.”
While Vitamix makes an “incredible blender” and has that quality down pat, Laserson said that success is not just their own. Sharing success with its customers, based on a foundation of promoting health and wellness, is what makes the company so great, he said.
“When people focus on what’s truly important, we have our best years,” he said. “And that’s what I love about Vitamix and our products. When this company is doing it well, everyone is doing well. During COVID, people had a chance to regroup and think about how important health and wellness is. There are so many more ways to improve people’s health and wellness. We may not have defined what that is yet, but that’s what this new journey is all about.”