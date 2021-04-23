After a whirlwind 2021 start where four Woodmere Village Council members were recalled and the three remaining council members selected their replacements, the now-filled council has already made strides toward solving two longtime issues plaguing the village: the lack of sidewalks on Brainard Road and an up-to-date website.
Woodmere Council’s newest members, Waymond Scott, Hilman Lindsey, Seth Young and Nicole Y. Culliver were selected in early April by the three remaining council members who were not up for recall in the Feb. 23 special election.
The remaining council members Nakeshia Nickerson, Tennyson Adams and Vivian Walker were tasked with choosing the council replacements within 40 days after the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections certified the final election results March 12, successfully ousting council president Jennifer Mitchell Earley and council members Lisa Brockwell, Glenda Todd Miller and Craig D. Wade.
Scott, Lindsey, Young and Culliver will hold office until Dec. 31, and can run for re-election this November.
Seven Woodmere hopefuls had applied for the four open seats, but one had to be disqualified for not meeting the two-year village residency rule, Woodmere Mayor Benjamin Holbert told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Young, a Woodmere resident of 13 years and agent, owner and relocation director of real estate company Century 21 Premiere Properties in Pepper Pike, Mason and Florence, Ky., said he wanted to join council to make sure the village remained open and connected with residents. He told the CJN he was fueled by his experience as the village’s planning and zoning commission chairman for seven years and a desire to see Woodmere put its people first.
“I’ve been involved with the village and wanted to help keep it moving in a forward direction after the recall,” said Young, a member of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights. “My main goal is to make sure that all constituents, No. 1, get heard and, No. 2, get information so everyone knows what’s going on. Transparency is key, and that was missing previously.”
Young found the process for filling the council seats, handled by new council president Nickerson and members Adams and Walker, to have been well-executed and equitable. The three remaining council members conducted interviews through a series of special meetings starting April 6.
“I have to give a lot of credit to the three remaining council members; they did a very thorough job and made it exceptionally transparent and fair for anyone who wanted to apply,” Young said. “It seems like it’ll be a great group of people to work with hand-in-hand with the mayor, village employees and residents to keep everything going forward.”
The new council had its first meeting April 14, and the group passed legislation on some of Woodmere’s most contested struggles, including the lack of a sidewalk on Brainard Road and the village’s website.
Much to Holbert’s happiness, he said council made progressive steps on these two issues the previous council had struggled to find progress towards.
Since the meeting, surveyors have already visited the area in need of sidewalks on Brainard Road and steps are being made for their implementation. The village will also see a current website for the first time in years on May 1, after the allowed establishment of a web designer.
“Honestly, I felt a breath of fresh air with the council meeting because it wasn’t as tense as we had had before,” Holbert said. “I actually had a chance to participate in the meeting, which is something that the previous council limited my ability to share information with our community and other council members.”
The sidewalks issue was on Young’s immediate laundry list, and having made significant strides on that project in only his first meeting, he remains optimistic he and council will continue crusading for Woodmere residents.
Guaranteeing communication to residents of every village occurrence – from finances to project statuses to COVID-19 updates to following through on past council-made commitments of making sure those unable to purchase food get fed – stands as Young’s overarching goal, he said.
“Those are all just critical items of being part of a small community, and we’re going to make sure that continues,” Young said.
Holbert expressed his excitement to work with the newly configured council, and he looks forward to a future of positive endeavors.
“We’re going to be able to do some great things,” Holbert said. “... We’re not letting grass grow under our feet. We’re going to try to get some stuff done for the residents and the businesses.”