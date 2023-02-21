Menorah Park President and CEO Jim Newbrough has left the organization after seven years, the board of Menorah Park, announced in a news release Feb. 21.
Diane Liliestedt, currently vice president of operations for Menorah Park in Beachwood, was named the organization’s president and chief operating officer.
“Jim was involved in restructuring Menorah Park’s organization and systems, which laid the foundation for a growth-oriented vision,” Menorah Park board chair Harry Singer said in the release.
Singer recognized Newbrough for his time as president and CEO, noting he also led the organization through a historic affiliation with Montefiore and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Singer said Menorah Park continues to adapt its business model to the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as it also continues to provide superior care and services in an environment built on Jewish values.
“Today, like all organizations delivering care to seniors and offering skilled nursing care to individuals of varying ages, we face numerous challenges – challenges primarily caused by the pandemic,” he said in the release. “Our board is confident Diane brings the skill set to help us further implement the operational efficiencies that will allow us to manage through these challenges and we are excited to announce her appointment to this critical position. Working with other members of our executive team, as well as our outside advisors and dedicated board, we believe we will be able to operate successfully in a post-COVID-19 world.”
Liliestedt joined Menorah Park in early 2021 during the pandemic. She became Menorah Park’s vice president of operations in December 2021 and was responsible for management of Menorah Park’s 355-bed skilled nursing residence, as well as inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, and the Peter B. Lewis Aquatic & Therapy Center. She brings 25 years of experience leading senior care communities throughout Northeast Ohio, according to the release.
Before joining Menorah Park, Liliestedt held administrative positions with several senior living communities, including overseeing multiple facilities for Continuing Healthcare Solutions and Embassy Healthcare, and serving as administrator for Altercare’s 150-bed skilled nursing facility in Mentor. She also served as marketing and admissions manager at Montefiore before that facility became part of Menorah Park and was the first leader of The Weils in Bainbridge Township when that facility was operated by Montefiore.
Her work has focused on improving quality of care, customer service, financial performance, star ratings issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and staff recruitment and retention at the facilities she has served, the release stated. She is a licensed nursing home administrator, and a member of the Ohio Health Care Association and the American Health Care Association. She graduated with honors from Ursuline College in Pepper Pike with a Bachelor of Arts degree in long-term care administration.