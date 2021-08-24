NewVista Behavioral Health, which provides behavioral health and addiction treatment, is also done with its newest residential treatment center for drug and alcohol addiction, the Ethan Crossing Addiction Treatment of Cleveland at 20611 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 1 on site. Health and safety protocols will be followed.
The center will feature 130 beds in a contemporary, healing environment to enhance the treatment experience, emphasize the focus of sustainable sobriety and to promote lifelong recovery, according to a news release. The campus will also include a fitness center, library and movie room, and outdoor spaces.
Services will help facilitate adults in full detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs. The new campus will bring over 150 jobs to the area.
“We are extremely proud to bring an all-encompassing addiction treatment campus to the Cleveland region,” CEO Isaac Rosedale said in the release. “We have invested more than $10 million dollars in Ethan Crossing of Cleveland, creating a contemporary, hospitality-like environment. Our aim is to be the largest destination for addiction treatment in all of Cleveland, truly making a dent in the opioid crisis. Too many people are losing loved ones and there is help out there, we are answering the call.”
Ethan Crossing of Cleveland’s CEO Dr. James Hughes said in the release that the company is “excited” to bring more recovery and wellness options to the Cleveland area while partnering with community leaders and mental health professionals.
“Our collaborative clinical and medical model, evidence-based programming, and low patient-to-staff ratio will create a second-to-none care experience,” he said in the release. “We believe by focusing on applying recovery skills to real life situations we are then able to provide the highest level of client success.”