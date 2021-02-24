Engage! Cleveland, a community engagement organization located in Cleveland, will host its fourth annual Next Generation of Women professional development and networking event 7:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 4 where 10 of Cleveland’s leading women will virtually come together to tell their stories of career success and provide advice covering a range of topics applicable to young professional women.
The event’s speakers include Jackie Walsh, founder and owner of Hope Yoga Studios; Shelley Roth, president of Pierre’s Ice Cream Company; Callie Brownson, chief of staff for the Cleveland Browns; Lindsay Gottlieb, assistant coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers; Robyn Minter Smyers, partner and executive committee member of Thompson Hines LLP; Jill Vedaa, executive chef and co-owner of Salt+; Dr. Linda Bradley; professor of OB-GYN and reproductive biology, director of the Center of Menstrual Disorders and founder and chair of Cleveland Clinic Celebrate Sisterhood; Ramona Hood, president and CEO of FedEx Custom Critical; Anne Harrill, owner and designer of Océanne jewelry studio and boutique; Emily Roggenburk, founder and chief designer of Emily Roggenburk Studios; and Kelsey Shepard, owner of Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes.
Either through a panel discussion or serving as a keynote speaker, each of the leading women will break down a topic tantamount to their career and the work lives of women in the start or middle of their careers for 45 minutes.
Homa Bash, a news anchor and reporter with WEWS-TV in Cleveland; Sara Goldenberg, an investigative reporter with WOIO-TV; and Jasmine Monroe, a news reporter with WKYC Studios, will serve as moderators.
Next Generation of Women was created by Engage! Cleveland with the goal to help young professional women find solutions to workplace difficulties, said Engage! Cleveland President Ashley Basile Oeken.
“We created the program so that younger women could hear from more experienced, senior women who have sort of been there and done that in their career, and they could offer them words of wisdom to help them to create a path that works well for them.”
The speakers and the topics were decided using Engage! Cleveland’s board of directors and over 100-member leadership council consisting of young professionals who came together and provided ideas they’d like to hear about. Engage! Cleveland’s staff then took the ideas and turned them into fleshed out session topics and identified panelists or keynotes.
Walsh will instruct an early morning yoga session; Roth will speak on ways to simplify making difficult decisions along personal and professional journeys; Brownson, Gottlieb, Smyers and Vedaa will talk about breaking into male dominated industries; Bradley will cover methods of balancing and healthily integrating work and life, as well the future effects the COVID-19 pandemic could have on personal and professional lives; Hood will tackle how to intentionally navigate through careers to reach levels of leadership; and Harrill, Roggenburk and Shepard will discuss the challenges and pay-offs of running a business. The day will end with a networking opportunity for participants to connect with business leaders and members from the community.
While the event is a professional development opportunity, Basile Oeken said that it’s not like a traditional workshop and that attendees don’t “walk out with, like, a workbook and three goals that are outlined.”
“The goal is more to raise awareness on the various topics and what decisions they may make following hearing from these speakers,” Basile Oeken said. “... (Attendees) leave with all of that advice, grapple with what they heard and make the best decisions for themselves to move forward.”
The event is open to anyone of any age from anywhere in the world who finds the programming interesting and applicable.
Last year’s virtual event drew in a record-breaking, sold out crowd of 400 attendees. Currently, more than 250 people are registered for this year’s iteration, but Basile Oeken expects the bulk of sign-ups to occur throughout the last two weeks before the event.
She encourages anyone battling career questions or in need of professional guidance to attend for the impact the speakers have.
“As a young female myself, I know it’s incredibly hard for young women to oftentimes find their voice, speak out and ask the right questions,” Basile Oeken said. “ ... I think it’s a great opportunity this year more than ever as we’re coming up on a full year of being in the pandemic for young women to take a day away from the office and really grow both personally and professionally by starting the morning with yoga, listening to all these great speakers and ending the day networking.”