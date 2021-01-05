The state aims to begin Phase 1B of its vaccination plan in two weeks, which includes individuals who are 65 years old and older, K-12 teachers and school staff, and those with severe, congenital developmental or early-onset medical disorders.
In total, Phase 1B includes about 2.2 million people.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the National Guard will help during Phase 1B. He noted majority of those in this group will receive their vaccine from their primary care doctor or in central locations like fairgrounds.
Adults 65 years and older were prioritized because they are most at risk, DeWine said. The number of deaths in that age bracket total 9,143, according to data from the state.
Phase 1A, which includes about 1 million people, will continue while Phase 1B begins.
New coronavirus variant causes concern
A new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus could cause more cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Ohio, according to state officials.
The variant – which has been confirmed in the U.S. but not Ohio – appears to be more contagious than other variants, but it doesn't appear to be more severe or to impact those who are already immune, said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health chief medical officer.
“A more contagious virus worries us because it could lead to more getting sick,” he said. “This variant has reached the US and will undoubtedly reach Ohio, too. This reinforces the fact that we must continue our safety measures.”
Vanderhoff noted hospitals in January and February are typically busy due to the flu. However, COVID-19 patients continue to fill the majority parts of hospitals and the impact from the holiday has yet to be seen.
Challenges in nursing homes
Pharmacies have administered COVID-19 vaccines to 61% of nursing homes but only 40% of staff have taken the vaccine when offered.
The low participation by staff is of growing concern to state officials, who hope to change the trend by offering more information about the vaccine.
“We are reasonably concerned that given any refusal or delay of vaccination reduces our goal of wide-spread compliance and it compromises our ability to eradicate this virus,” said Ursel McElroy, director of the Ohio Department of aging. “We know people are hesitant but we’re hoping their hesitancy is temporary and we can replace it with confidence.”
About 75% to 80% of residents have taken the vaccine when offered.
Nursing home staff members and residents have expressed a variety of concerns regarding the vaccine and their decision to opt out of receiving it.
To address these concerns, McElroy announced a series of live discussions that are being offered to nursing home staff that are designed to explain the science and the facts of the vaccine.
Beginning Jan. 8, nursing homes that already received the first dose of the vaccine will begin receiving the second dose. Those who opted out of getting their first dose will have an option to get it.
Afterward, it could be a while before there is another chance to be vaccinated, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.
Ohio has had 735,003 total cases of COVID-19 and 9,247 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Jan. 5.
The number of reported cases increased by 7,580 from Jan. 4.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 7,882,683. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 14.0%, with a seven-day moving average of 14.6%, according to data from Jan. 2.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 104 from Jan. 4. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 39,650 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,022 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 538, with 44 ICU admissions. There are currently 4,446 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,054 are in the ICU, and 670 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 585,091 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 73,664 of the cases, 4,782 hospitalizations and 914 deaths.
A total of 175,408 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 5.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.