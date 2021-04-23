Through an optimistic whirlwind of the 2021 NFL draft and COVID-19 vaccinations, downtown Cleveland is seeing its once slow hospitality and tourism industry making a much-needed resurgence.
Downtown Cleveland businesses have started to open new job positions and search for employees to cater to the increased visitation brought on by the city hosting the NFL draft from April 29 to May 1. The Greater Cleveland Partnership with Downtown Cleveland Alliance created a website with the purpose of connecting local job seekers with open hospitality industry employment. The website can be reached by visiting bit.ly/32ARAG0.
“The NFL draft represents a great opportunity to spur the rebound of the local hospitality industry,” Deb Janik, senior vice president of real estate and business development at GCP, said in a news release. “Many of our downtown employers have positions open and are looking to hire. With the draft approaching, we want to leverage our existing INGEAR web platform and help them get staffed up.”
Cleveland’s rise in hospitality and tourism can also be attributed to the return of office workers to the city, the Cleveland Indians’ season and the Huntington Convention of Cleveland hosting on-site events – all encouraged by the introduction and continued roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the months to come, Cleveland will also see the in-person reopenings of Playhouse Square and Music Box Supper Club.
“Activity in Cleveland and downtown is coming back, and employers are ramping up,” Michael Deemer, DCA’s executive vice president of business development and legal services, said in the release. “There are more than 140 business open downtown and ready for patrons to enjoy the amenities of the city center that they have come to know and love.”
Available job positions highlighted on the website range from manager to server to barista to sales associate at businesses like Barley House, Metropolitan at The 9, The Studio Salon Downtown and Yours Truly Restaurant of Playhouse Square.
Greater Cleveland businesses looking to feature their open positions on GCP INGEAR can visit bit.ly/3tD618o and fill out an online form.