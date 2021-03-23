The 86th annual NFL Draft will be held from April 29 to May 1 across several downtown Cleveland locations, including FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.
“We’re thrilled now,” David Gilbert, president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission told the Cleveland Jewish News March 22. “Everything is going in the right direction. It’s going to be a fantastic event for our city. It will not be as large, in terms of numbers of people attending and numbers of visitors, as we first anticipated. But in many ways, it’s going to be as, or even more impactful, because of what it’s representing coming out of the pandemic.”
With Lake Erie featured prominently in the background, the NFL Draft main stage will serve as the central hub for draft activities, including where NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the draft picks, among other special guests.
A limited number of prospects will take the stage in Cleveland, while fans, media and television crews will also be on site as the league welcomes a new rookie class. Like last year, additional prospects will participate in draft festivities virtually from their homes around the country.
“We are thrilled for Cleveland to host this year’s NFL Draft and celebrate the hard-working and inspiring new draft prospects, football’s great history and our fans,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam, managing and principal partners of the Cleveland Browns said in the release. “It is even more special as we commemorate our 75th anniversary and have the opportunity to showcase the wonderful city of Cleveland to an international audience and to a responsible number of fans and visitors during the weekend.”
The Draft Theatre will serve as the viewing zone for the main stage and will seat invited guests, including individuals selected for the “Inner Circle presented by Subway.” Those fans will be chosen by each of the 32 clubs to serve as their draft ambassadors and will be able to cheer on their team’s draft picks. Fans selected to be in this area must be fully vaccinated.
In addition to the Inner Circle, the NFL Draft Experience – the NFL’s interactive football theme park – will be free and open to the public around FirstEnergy Stadium during all three days of the draft. To manage capacity, guests will need to make reservations in order to attend. This can be done through the NFL OnePass app, which will be available for download the week of March 29. Fans attending draft activities will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to appropriate physical distancing.
“Residents and visitors from around the world will experience Cleveland’s hospitality and see why our city continues to be a destination of choice for large-scale events,” Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson said in the release. “We look forward to working with the Cleveland Browns, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the NFL and our other partners to execute a safe, successful event in accordance with health and safety guidelines.”
All three days of the NFL Draft will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.
“We are thrilled to be heading to Cleveland for the NFL Draft, which has become one of the most highly anticipated events in sports” Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events said in the release. “Just months after executing a safe and successful Super Bowl LV, we look forward to bringing the excitement of our draft traditions to fans in collaboration with the Browns, Destination Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the city of Cleveland and all of our local Cleveland partners.”