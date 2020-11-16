Nighttown, a Cleveland Heights jazz bar and restaurant, plans to close its doors after brunch Nov. 22 until further notice.
According to a post on owner Brendan Ring’s Facebook page and shared to the venue’s page, the closure will take place no matter what Gov. Mike DeWine decides to do to curb the spread of COVID-19. Nighttown also closed down at the beginning of the pandemic for eight weeks alongside other restaurants and venues.
“A week before lockdown in March, we took the step of announcing our closure before it was mandated by the governor,” Ring said in the statement. “The day I announced Nighttown would close, there were 40 cases a day in Ohio, today (Nov. 13), there was 8,071. This situation has become untenable. It’s time to understand the pressure our frontline workers are under and their situation is becoming more dire by the day.”
Another factor that went into the temporary closure was the venue’s proximity to healthcare campuses in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. Ring added he hopes the venue will reopen in the spring.
“Hard times indeed but hopefully we’ll see you all in the spring,” he said. “Please stay safe and wear a mask.”
Brunch hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Nighttown is at 12383 Cedar Road.