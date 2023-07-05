Nighttown, at 12387 Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights, is in the final stages of construction before it reopens once more.
The restaurant closed in 2020 during the pandemic, with the team behind RED, the Steakhouse signing a lease to reopen Nighttown in September 2021. Original plans called to reopen the space in 2022.
Now, the $2 million project includes new ADA-accessible bathrooms, infrastructure work, a new kitchen and a new entry to its four-season patio. Many of the original elements have been preserved, including the doors, stained glass, bar spaces and the dining room main stage. There is also all new flooring, mill work, a drop ceiling for a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and plumbing work.
According to WOIO, the main entrance will be flipped to the back to be closer to its parking, and the bathrooms have been renovated to eliminate the need for guests to walk through the kitchen to get from the dining areas to the bathrooms.
Nighttown posted a call out for open interviews on its Facebook page on June 20, sharing it was hiring for all front and back of house positions. The next open interview date is noon to 4 p.m. July 9 at the Heights Medical Building at 2460 Cedar Road, Suite 219, in Cleveland Heights.
An opening date depends on the installation of some final pieces and upcoming inspections, the television station reported.
For more information on its hiring events or to apply online, visit nighttowncleveland.com/careers.